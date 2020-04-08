Cedar Room owners hoping to offer a fine dining atmosphere

A dream, a friendship and an opportunity opened the door for BJ Stenger and Hector Ortiz to move forward to open their own business.
The men plan to open a new restaurant, The Cedar Room, at 505-507 N. Dewey St. in downtown North Platte. Remodeling began a few weeks ago and if all goes well, Stenger and Ortiz hope to open the doors around the first part of June.
“This has been something I’ve wanted to do for many years,” Stenger said. “I’ve always ranched, and I’ve been wanting to do a diversification off of ranching.”
Searching regularly for a building that would suit their dream, in January they came across the building on North Dewey.
“We found this one and we both said, ‘this is it,’” Stenger said. “We ended up purchasing the building and here we go.”
The idea was to create something that wasn’t fast food or another neighborhood bar.
“North Platte is very limited as far as eateries go,” Ortiz said. “There is a lot of fast food and it makes sense to have the fast food avenue right off of I-80.”
But they were looking for something unique and a place that had the potential to become a destination place for both locals and folks from out of town.
“I think our venue will have a little bit more of a cozy feel to it,” Ortiz said. “It’s not a huge venue, but I think it will be a very nice venue that’s going to give you a nice selection of a menu that’s an American fusion menu.”
The restaurant will have staples as far as steaks, mashed potatoes, burgers and sandwiches and more.
“But we also wanted to elevate North Platte’s palate as well,” Ortiz said. “So we’re bringing in charcuterie boards and things like that and fresh seafood. We’ll have an opportunity to bring that fresh seafood coming out of Hawaii that’ll come to us within 24 hours of being caught.”
Ortiz said they want the restaurant to be inviting for perhaps a ladies night out or more intimate occasions.
“We want to make sure folks can go out and have a glass of wine and enjoy a charcuterie board,” Ortiz said. “A lot of people don’t know what a charcuterie board is so we labeled that as a harvest board. That’s basically going to be your meat and cheese board that has perhaps a choice of selection of salami, chorizo along with french cheeses, something along those lines.”
Chef Gregory Calvin Ramirez trained at Le Cordon Bleu trained, a French culinary institute, and will guide the food creations.
“He was actually looking to get out of town because there was no opportunity for him to grow in his field (here in North Platte),” Ortiz said. “He saw our posting on the Nebraska Labor Board.”
Chef Calvin gave Ortiz a call and was persistent in following up on the communication.
“He was very, very excited to be able get into his field here in North Platte,” Ortiz said.
Along with their standard menu, Ortiz said they will frequently offer off-menu items, as well.
“We just want to keep it fresh and exciting for people who want to try something new,” Ortiz said. “We want to make sure you don’t have to go to Denver, you don’t have to go Omaha or Las Vegas to try something new. You can actually have it here in North Platte, Nebraska.”
Stenger said one of the main focuses of the business is to attract more business to the historic downtown area.
The tone for the atmosphere will be set by the decor. The building was completely gutted so the men could put their own touches on the business. The restaurant will be on the south side and the cocktail lounge will be on the north side.
“We stripped it back down to the brick walls and those will remain brick,” Stenger said. “We were fortunate enough to save the original hardwood flooring on the lounge side.”
True to its name, there will be a lot of cedar wood utilized in the interior.
“We have cut a 9-foot wide by 11-foot high door between the two sides and that will be shut off by two barn doors that are also made out of cedar,” Stenger said.
With that option, there will be opportunity for businesses or families to host events on the restaurant side privately.
“We’re also including a 75-inch big screen TV to be used for meeting agendas and things like that,” Stenger said.
Ortiz said they are being very meticulous on the details of this project.
“Because we have to get it right the first time,” Ortiz said. “We may take a stumble here and there, but we hope that we can correct the course very quickly, whether it’s financially or with the menu to make sure that we’re clicking on all cylinders all the time.”
Although there is still a lot of work to finish before the restaurant will open, and with the COVID-19 uncertainty still in the foreground, Stenger and Ortiz are hopeful to meet their target date in June.
