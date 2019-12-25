Celebrating Christmas abroad: Former North Platte resident describes the holiday in Kenya

CENTRE KWANZA, Kenya — The Telegraph wished for me to give a brief description of the Christmas season here in Kenya.
I will give you my observations — yet it must be remembered that what I see is mostly through “American eyes” and thus I may not truly see what is actually going on.
In my view, there are two distinct Christmas seasons going on at the same time — one for the upper class and another for the less affluent throughout Kenya.
In the former, Christmas is somewhat like in the United Kingdom or the United States.
There is a general excitement of buying (and receiving) presents, and the malls and grocery stores are full of people getting presents and food for Christmas Day.
Traffic is heavy, the checkout lines are long, and there is a general sense of the excitement, smiles and energy with which many of us associate Christmas.
One sees more of this in cities such as Nairobi, which have bigger concentrations of (foreign) embassy personnel and people who have higher-end jobs and a more experienced “worldview” from traveling to many countries throughout the world.
Malls cater to the foreigners (and the Kenyan elite) living or working in Kenya, so malls are filled with lights, snowflakes, Western Christmas carols, Santa Clauses (both African and white) and decorations galore.
One might think one was in North Platte or even New York! One might also think of it as one of the last remnants of Kenya’s German and British colonial experiences.
But the majority of the people of Kenya are poor. And for them, Christmas is quite another experience.
Their Christmas (and our family’s) has no Christmas trees, decorations, Nativity sets, outdoor lights or presents for everyone. There are no Christmas carols blaring on the radio, and if one didn’t know better, one would never see or hear anything that reminded them Christmas was near.
For these families, Christmas Day is one of family getting together. Children will wear their new secondhand “Christmas clothes” (perhaps the only new clothes they get during the year).
They will slaughter a goat, sheep or cow and cook a family feast consisting of sweet potatoes, rice, beans, chapati (bread), tea (of course) and perhaps a few Tuskers (Kenyan beer) for the adults and sodas for the children.
Many times families will then go on an “outing,” which may mean climbing a nearby hill to look at the views or perhaps traveling to a scenic spot nearby — say, a waterfall.
There are no presents under a tree or stockings filled with goodies. Most Christian families will go to their church on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, though it also depends upon the area.
For example, long ago, Seventh-day Adventists “colonized” this area with their missionary work. They do not celebrate Christmas at all, as it is still known to them as a “pagan holiday.”
(Editor’s note: The Roman Empire celebrated the winter solstice-related holiday of Sol Invictus, the “Unconquered Sun,” until Constantine the Great, the first Christian emperor, established Christmas as an imperial holiday on Dec. 25, 336.)
Since I moved to Kenya, I have noticed to my great surprise and pleasure something which I find hard to put into words: The Christmas season here is more or less “hype-less.”
One could go through daily life and never know Christmas had come and gone. Radio stations are virtually devoid of Christmas advertising, and it’s the same with television networks.
There are few if any Christmas lights in the cities or villages, and the basic Black Friday and after-Christmas sales madness are nonexistent here.
In a way, the Christmas madness makes no sense here, as few have the kind of disposable income to handle such a thing. For Kenyans, people, family and relationships are more important. That, for me, has truly been a Christmas blessing!
Though I am now so very far from all of you this day, I hope all of you have a very merry Christmas and joyous holiday season and that next year you find your dreams closer to becoming true.
