Celebrating ‘the gift’ of organ donation

Andrea Alvarado has a tattoo with “Family” spelled out in cursive lettering on her left forearm — a visual reminder of what that word means to her.
“To me it is one of the most important things there is and someone doesn’t have to be blood to be considered your family.”
She talked about that bond Wednesday night as she wrote the names of her stepmother and stepfather on an ornament to place on a remembrance tree that sits in a hallway at Great Plains Health, just beyond the main lobby.
Both her stepmother, who Alvarado said raised her since she was 6 months old — and her stepfather died of heart attacks in 2009 and 2014, respectively. Both had their eyes donated and her stepmother had skin donated as well.
“My mom had the softest, most tender eyes,” Alvarado said. “They were sky blue — just beautiful. It makes me happy to know that those are still my mom’s eyes out there.”
Alvarado was in attendance at Great Plains Health for a “Celebrate the Gift” open house, a joint sponsorship between the hospital and Live On Nebraska. The organization is a conduit for transplantation and partners with hospitals in Nebraska and Pottawattamie County, Iowa, to facilitate the recovery of organs and tissues.
Since 1977 more than 5,300 individuals have donated organs and tissues in the state. Kara Cordell, the marketing and PR manager for Live On Nebraska, said there have been 66 organ donors in the state this year and 562 tissue donors.
Alvarado, who is a caregiver for Home Instead Senior Care, has been registered as an organ donor since she “was old enough to get a driver’s license.” She has convinced her parents, husband, son and stepmother to become donors as well.
“I always felt that if there was any way I can help somebody else out when I’m gone, then go for it,” Alvarado said.
Alex Varney is also a proponent of organ donation — a cause that grew out of a family tragedy when she was a teenager.
He older brother, Thomas, was killed in January 2006 while back at home in Arnold on winter break as a 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming.
He had told his family from the time he got his learner’s permit that he wished to be an organ donor.
His heart, kidneys, pancreas, liver and corneas were harvested, along with some tissue and bone.
“He donated everything but his lungs because they were too filled with blood,” said Varney, who is a first-year nursing student at Mid-Plains Community College
The family got involved with the Nebraska Organ Recovery Systems program and also worked with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on a state legislative bill that prohibits coroners from refusing to release donors for organ recovery even when they are a victim of a crime.
Varney’s mother, Barb, also was a donor and her tissue, bone and corneas were harvested after she died from a heart attack in 2016.
Varney’s professional goal is to work in a trauma unit and she wants to continue her role in educating people on organ donation and helping families cope with that decision.
“It’s hard to address a family if they haven’t even thought about (donation) before,” Varney said. “I’ve personally dealt with it twice now and I can maybe reach out and help a family with that (decision).”
