Celebratory ‘crowning’: Prairie Arts Center welcomes public to third floor opening

The final step of a project that took roughly seven years and three stages to complete was celebrated Saturday night in North Platte.
A ribbon-cutting and reception marked the completion of the renovation work — the third floor — for the historic building, which houses the Prairie Arts Center at 416 N. Jeffers St.
The third floor now consists of two large classrooms, three private studios, a graphic arts studio and also a room which celebrates the legacy of North Platte artist and sculptor Ted Long.
“(Tonight) is just an overwhelming feeling,” said Lisa Debord, the president of Creativity Unlimited Arts Council, which owns and operates the Arts Center. “I just can’t believe the beauty that has come out of this building and we are just over-the-top excited to be able to share it with the public.”
The building, completed in 1913 and initially the home for the post office and federal building, was acquired by the Arts Council just over a decade ago.
Restoration work on the Italian Renaissance-style structure began in 2012. The building is registered with the Nebraska State Historical Society and also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Part of the beauty of the building is the architecture and aesthetic nature of it,” said Holly Carlini, the executive director of the Prairie Arts Center. “Everybody wanted to preserve that and keep the woodwork. We have just as many people stop here that are interested in the historic nature of (the building) as much as the art.”
The building also previously was the home to the Mid-Plains Community College until the construction of the current South Campus structure in the mid-1970s. The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors decided to sell the building in 1999 and the structure stood empty until the Arts Council purchased it in 2008 — or a century after President Theodore Roosevelt appropriated the federal funds to construct the building.
The renovation project, which cost approximately $1 million per floor, has been funded through grants, donations and fundraisers over the years.
The previous work has included a basement studio classroom in 2013 and the addition of a gallery, gift shop and meeting rooms on the first floor two years later.
Work on the second floor was completed in 2017 and included additional meeting rooms, a terrace, an art library, an office and a textile gallery.
CUAC board member Judy Thompson called the completion of third-floor work the “crowning” of the Prairie Arts Center.
In a short public presentation on the second floor, Thompson thanked the volunteers who helped with the project over the years as well as the community support the center has received.
“Without your time, support, encouragement and contributions, we wouldn’t be here enjoying the dream of a place where people now come to create, educate, collaborate and celebrate,” Thompson said.
She also acknowledged the work of two individuals for their efforts in the renovation — carpenter Rick Nelson, who she credited for his vision, patience and professionalism, and also the late Dale Sones, who died this past fall.
“He literally touched every square foot in this building,” Thompson said of Sones. “Like many others, Dale wasn’t convinced when the renovations started that it would get finished, but then he began saying yes to everything that needing to be done.
“He remained committed day-after-day to this goal until his untimely passing,” Thompson said. “As everyone’s right-hand man he made this evening happen and I know he is here someway.”
