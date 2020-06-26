A staff member at Centennial Park Retirement Village has tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility told residents and families of the positive test in a letter this week. The person is in quarantine, the letter says. Two phone messages the Telegraph left executive director Julie Skala went unanswered as of Friday evening.
The letter from Skala to “residents, families and team members” reads:
“In the interest of keeping you informed, we were notified today that one of our team members has tested positive for COVID-19. This was confirmed by Acutis Laboratories and verified by the Health Department. This team member is now in quarantined (sic) away from the community and is receiving appropriate medical care and support.
“I fully understand your concern for the health and safety of your loved one. While I can confirm that there has been one positive case of COVID-19 in the community, due to state and federal privacy laws and regulations, we are unable to share information about specific residents or team members. We request that everyone please refrain from asking our team members or me for additional details.
“Our dedicated caregivers — all of whom wear department-of-health-required personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times — are actively monitoring residents and staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including conducting regular temperature checks. We will continue to engage with local health officials and follow all appropriate protocols and guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“It is imperative that residents follow CDC guidelines and remain in their apartments. We know this is difficult, especially with the weather getting nicer, but it truly is necessary.
“Thank you in advance for your support and understanding as everyone here invests their efforts in caring for you and your loved one. I invite you to go to our COVID-19 response page to see all we’re doing to prevent the spread of the virus in our community.
“I will continue to keep you updated about the status of our community.”
