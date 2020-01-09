A public open house Jan. 16 will provide information on proposed changes to visitor management at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala.
The meeting will run from 3-6 p.m. MT at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center and Water Interpretive Center.
The changes are being discussed because both Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas had unprecedented visitor traffic in both 2018 and 2019, which stretched park infrastructure and resources as well as local public safety and first responders. The high visitation affected the staff’s ability to provide quality guest services and has strained basic sanitation services, shower facilities, campgrounds and parking areas, resulting in undesirable conditions for guests, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release.
Game and Parks is partnering with the Keith County Board, local safety officials and the public to lower visitation levels and create higher-quality experiences for visitors. Proposed actions are subject to approval of the commission and would go into effect before Memorial Day.
The potential changes to reduce day use and overnight camping to manageable levels could include:
» Designating specific camping areas across Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala that limit the number of vehicles and occupants entering those areas.
» Requiring reservations for all overnight camping.
» Requiring reservations for available campsites, including all primitive and beach camping. Reservations would be accepted online up to 90 days in advance. They would be taken on a first-come, first-served basis and would expect to become available in March.
» Enforcing a 14-day occupancy limit at all campsites. In addition, specific day-use areas would be available and would not require a reservation. Camping would not be allowed in these areas; occupancy numbers would be limited and parking allowed only in designated areas. All camping regulations would be strictly enforced and there would be an increase in law enforcement at the areas.
» Changing regulations to prohibit alcohol possession at the lakes.
The commission noted that seasonal water levels may affect beach availability. Given current projections, the reservoir would be full and the amount of beach would be limited.
The commission will release updates to proposed changes. Interested individuals can go to outdoornebraska.gov/lakemacchanges for updated information or to make inquiries or comments on the issue.
“Game and Parks will continue to work proactively and invest financial resources to upgrade basic services, roads and campgrounds to enhance the overall quality of our visitors’ experiences,” said Jim Swenson, parks administrator. “Our objective is to manage recreation areas that are better, safer, family-friendly destinations.”
