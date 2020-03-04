Chris Bruns hopes to serve Lincoln County as a county commissioner after moving back to his hometown in 2018.
He is challenging incumbent Walter Johnson in District 4.
Bruns was born and raised in North Platte. After serving in the Marine Corps for 10 years and living in Omaha for a time, he had the opportunity through his employer, Farm Bureau Financial Services, to return with his wife and children.
Since their return to North Platte, “while it’s still everything that we remember, there’s a lot of things that could be done to strengthen our community,” Bruns said. “I credit the current county commissioners for doing a lot to keep taxes in check, but I think there’s still room for improvement there.”
The biggest thing he sees, Bruns said, is a need to expand the tax base.
“I think there’s personally some concern on what the county’s going to look like 10 years from now,” Bruns said. “A lot of the uncertainties going on with the railroad and what Bailey Yard will look like with them being the largest employer here.”
Bruns said North Platte is where he and his wife, Ashley, want to raise their kids, and he wants to build on the good partnerships the county already has in place.
“Ultimately, that can be strengthened,” Bruns said. “The biggest aspect is creating the environment from a tax standpoint to make it appealing for businesses to come in and invest, and I think that’s right in the hands of the county board.”
He said he doesn’t have a specific agenda, “but I think a fresh set of eyes, fresh ideas can go a long way.”
Bruns said he brings a lot of experience from his military service.
“In my current position and livelihood, I have helped small businesses grow,” Bruns said. “I have a small ranch between North Platte and Hershey, and I understand importance of agriculture and agribusiness and what it does for our county.”
He said he has a pretty good “thumb on the pulse of Lincoln County and the communities that I care about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.