Christmas comes early for Centennial Park residents

Marilyn Swanson, a resident at Centennial Park Retirement Village, gets a helping hand Tuesday from Grayson Klein as she opens a Christmas present. Children from Kids First Preschool brought gifts and performed a Christmas concert for the residents. In turn, members of the retirement center’s craft club surprised the children with handmade painted building blocks, said Deonna Edgar, activities director at Centennial Park.
