The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss Christmas Eve 2019 courthouse hours during a very light agenda on Monday.
As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners will accept certificates of correction and refund if any are submitted by the county assessor.
The board will consider motor vehicle tax exemption applications as well.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.
