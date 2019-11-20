Road crews repaving Lincoln County’s portions of State Farm Road at North Platte’s south edge got the go-ahead Tuesday to include the portions inside city limits as well.
The City Council unanimously adopted a “paving district” ordinance to have Western Engineering Inc. workers tackle the entire segment of State Farm Road from Newberry Access to just west of South Willow Street.
Council members cast separate 7-0 votes to adopt the ordinance and suspend the usual three readings so work can begin immediately. Councilman Jim Carman was absent Tuesday.
Tuesday’s votes allow the city to take advantage of Western Engineering’s success in securing asphalt for its county projects at half what the city had estimated, City Administrator Jim Hawks said.
The emergency request, Hawks said, originated when county officials said Western would repave the city’s State Farm Road portions under the same terms and supply costs available to the county. The city will supply some millings for the work.
Otherwise, he said, the city would have stuck with earlier plans to repave just the segment in front of North Platte Community College next spring at NPCC’s request.
Upgrading the city’s parts of State Farm Road to city street standards remains on the long-term portion of North Platte’s one- and six-year road plan. Resurfacing of the existing road won’t affect that, Hawks said.
The County Board hired Western in April to repave several troubled county roads with proceeds from a $3.5 million county road bond issue approved in March.
Western’s crews didn’t arrive until October, after they finished several flood-repair projects elsewhere in Nebraska. The recent mostly mild weather has let them rapidly tackle Lincoln County’s projects, Hawks said.
In response to councilmen’s questions, Hawks said Western has guaranteed the same lower asphalt price if the good weather runs out and the State Farm Road work has to wait until spring.
If the freshly laid asphalt starts to break up within the next year, Western would return and fix it, he said.
In other business, the council voted 6-1 to complete rezoning for the first stage of a proposed apartment and commercial project at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.
Councilman Ed Rieker, who opposed the rezoning, nonetheless joined a 7-0 vote to consider final approval after two votes instead of the usual three. The council voted 7-1 for first-round approval on Nov. 5.
DP Management Inc. of Omaha has proposed to build 160 one- and two-bedroom “eight-plex” apartment buildings on the western 20.3 acres of a vacant 62-acre site owned by W.F. Hoppe Lumber Co. of Lincoln.
Most of the 20.3 acres was rezoned to R-3 for the apartment buildings, with B-1 zoning approved for four “neighborhood commercial” lots fronting West A and Lakeview.
DP Management is expected to seek tax increment financing to assist with the first stage, as well as more apartments it hopes to build in time on the rest of the 62 acres. Each stage is expected to cost about $10 million.
Council members also:
» Gave 7-0 first-round approval to a proposed ordinance that would update the city’s cable television codes for the first time since 1991.
The proposal greatly shortens the old 69-page ordinance while accounting for changes in technology and federal laws and regulations, said City Attorney Doug Stack and Jeremiah Blakey of Lincoln, director of government affairs for Charter Communications Inc.
The new ordinance would apply equally to Charter, which has been negotiating a new franchise agreement with the city, and Allo Communications LLC, which operates under a separate franchise.
Council members voted 4-3 against suspending the ordinance’s three-reading rule, with Councilman Ty Lucas saying he wants Allo or anyone else to have a chance to weigh in on the ordinance.
» Agreed to set up a separate checking account at NebraskaLand National Bank in North Platte for the city’s Quality Growth Fund. Lucas, a NebraskaLand employee, abstained from the 6-0 vote.
Hawks said the move paves the way for creating a separate city fund to segregate QGF funds from the city’s general fund, as urged last summer by members of the fund’s Citizens Review Committee.
» Advanced an ordinance updating the city’s building codes to the last of three stages of council approval. The measure would rewrite the codes to match the 2018 edition of the International Building Code.
» Ratified recent elections of board members for the League Association of Risk Managers, which supplies the city’s liability insurance, following settlement of a lawsuit brought by North Platte and other LARM members.
» Approved a resolution placing stop signs on Sitting Bull Road at East Eugene Avenue and East Walker Road.
» Awarded bids of $22,415 to Kubota for a tractor for the city’s wastewater treatment plant and a combined $102,786 to Janssen Motor Co. for two Electric Department pickup trucks.
» Approved long-term financing of $157,000 with US Bancorp Government Leasing and Finance Inc. for a 2019 John Deere loader for the Public Service Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.