After years of generally starting their twice-monthly meetings at 7:30 p.m., North Platte City Council members will debate whether to move up their normal start time to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday night’s agenda includes an ordinance making the change. Its adoption would require “yes” votes at three successive council meetings unless members choose to waive that requirement.
The council can change a regular meeting’s date, time or both by passing a resolution, a step usually taken at the previous regular meeting.
Council members have met at 5:30 p.m. several times during 2019, usually due to conflicts with other communitywide events.
Switching to a permanent 5:30 p.m. start has been discussed for several years, City Administrator Jim Hawks said. Some council members had objected before, but “it appears they’re more receptive to it now.”
Also, “it allows people, if they’re on their way home from work, to stop in without taking their entire evening” to attend a council meeting, he said.
Another item on Tuesday’s agenda would accept an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to upgrade several traffic signals along U.S. Highways 83 and 30.
The city and state would split the cost of the $110,351 project, which is separate from traffic-light improvements the state DOT recently completed at the East Philip Avenue intersections with U.S. 83 at South Dewey and South Jeffers streets.
Additional traffic signals to be upgraded along “the ones” of U.S. 83 are at:
» Leota Street (both Dewey and Jeffers).
» Francis Street (both Dewey and Jeffers).
» East William Street (Dewey only).
» East E Street (Dewey only).
The project also includes traffic-light improvements along U.S. 30 at Rodeo Road and North Adams Avenue and the U.S. 30-83 intersection at North Jeffers.
In other business, the council will:
» Take up a proposed ordinance creating a sanitary sewer extension district so Pals Brewing Co. can connect to a sewer main the city has been building on the opposite side of South Buffalo Bill Avenue.
City Administrator Jim Hawks said Pals, which would pay the entire cost of the connection, is outgrowing its original septic tank system for its microbrewery and restaurant at 4520 S. Buffalo Bill.
Because Pals has requested the project, city engineers are recommending that the council waive the usual three-reading rule and adopt the ordinance Tuesday.
» Consider seven mayor’s nominations to various city boards as part of the council’s “consent agenda.” The 12-item list will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for an item to be considered separately.
Mayor Dwight Livingston has recommended reappointment of Marilyn McGahan to the Planning Commission, Don Lucas to the Community Redevelopment Authority and Judy Rossetter and Pat Bartels to the Tree Board.
The mayor also has nominated John Patterson to the Board of Adjustment, Steve Olson to the Historic Preservation Commission and Dennis O’Brien to the Civil Service Commission. All would fill open seats.
» Decide whether to grant Cody Shellabarger a conditional use permit to build a duplex on a lot he owns at 1315 N. Hayes Ave. The Planning Commission split 5-4 on July 23 in favor of the request.