City lights tree at Cody Park to honor 1st responders, armed forces

This tree was planted 20 years ago at Cody Park as a memorial to Isiah Windham, son of Rick and Vicki Windham of North Platte. Isaiah, 6, died in a tragic accident. On Saturday night, the city lit the tree in red, white and blue to honor first responders for their service to the community. Rick Windham said his son “loved Cody Park” so it was appropriate to plant the tree across the street from the kiddie rides. Lyle Minshull thanked the city’s park employees for coming up with the idea to honor the area’s first responders. NP Police Chief Daniel Hudson thanked the community for its support of law enforcement and NP Fire and Rescue Department. The crowd joined with Annie von Kampen, accompanied by her father Todd von Kampen, in the singing of “God Bless America” and “White Christmas.”