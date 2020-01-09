North Platte city leaders have received several inquiries through a variety of avenues about replacing three retiring appointed officials, says soon-to-retire City Administrator Jim Hawks.
Those conduits include city letters of inquiry, job postings on two major Nebraska local government websites and Telegraph classified ads also linked to national job-recruiting websites.
Though they listed varying response deadlines through mid-month, Hawks said, Mayor Dwight Livingston isn’t necessarily limited to those who inquire about Hawks’ own job by then.
“We understand how important a position it is,” said Hawks, who will retire May 1 along with part-time City Engineer Tom Werblow. “It’s going to take the right person.”
First on the mayor’s list is choosing the next provider of the city’s legal services with the departure of full-time City Attorney Doug Stack. He attended his last City Council meeting Tuesday and retires Friday.
Three local law firms or individuals responded to a city letter of inquiry with a Jan. 1 reply deadline, Hawks said last week. Livingston is expected to recommend one for City Council approval Jan. 21.
Classified ads listing Hawks’ job and the services Werblow has provided have been running since Dec. 28 in The Telegraph, which serves as the city government’s official newspaper for legal notices.
As it does with all job ads, The Telegraph subsequently posted both openings on Indeed, ZipRecruiter and other similar websites.
Hawks said he also posted his own job on the websites of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, which list a variety of city and village jobs, and the Nebraska City/County Management Association, which generally serves city administrators and managers.
At least three or four people have shown interest in the administrator’s job, he said, along with a couple of parties interested in replacing Werblow or otherwise providing his services.
Both ads say Livingston and a council committee will choose applicants to interview before the mayor recommends one for the council to vote upon.
So did the letter seeking the next city attorney, which echoed The Telegraph’s ad for city engineer in seeking interest from individuals or firms. Applications to provide the city’s engineering services are due Friday.
Werblow, founder and principal of TC Engineering Inc. of North Platte, has split his time between City Hall and his own firm since 2005. Hawks became city administrator a year earlier.
The city administrator’s ad, by contrast, asks interested individuals to apply by next Tuesday but adds: “This position will remain open until filled.”
That means Livingston can take more applications for city administrator if he should decide he needs more after Tuesday’s deadline, Hawks said.
“You have to put a deadline on there, because if you don’t, how long do (applicants) want to wait to apply?” he said.
Thirteen people applied in late 2018 to succeed retiring Public Service Director Wes Meyer, a post filled in January 2019 by North Platte resident and former Albion City Administrator Layne Groseth.
Police Chief Daniel Hudson, who succeeded the retiring Mike Swain in October 2018, was one of three finalists forwarded to Livingston by the city’s Civil Service Commission. That panel’s involvement is limited to police and fire openings.
