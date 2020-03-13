Forget those time limits on posting political campaign signs in North Platte.
Terry Waite, the city’s chief legal counsel, says primary season sign guidelines released Feb. 28 didn’t account for a June 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling outlawing limits on when such signs can be displayed.
“The law was changed” by that opinion, Waite said Thursday. “Unfortunately, the city’s ordinance did not change.”
But he said the ruling by Justice Clarence Thomas didn’t forbid city regulations against putting signs in city, county or state rights of way or where they block traffic views at intersections.
The city’s ordinance is being rewritten for the City Council to implement the Supreme Court ruling, Waite said.
Meanwhile, North Platte residents “may post political signs and keep those signs in place, as long as they wish, and as long as they comply with the balance of the existing ordinances,” he said.
That includes keeping any signs at intersections behind a “clear vision area.” The city defines that area as a triangle extending 25 feet along the inside edge of each sidewalk and enclosed by a straight line between those two points.
The 2015 Supreme Court ruling, Reed et al. v. Town of Gilbert, Arizona, et al., overturned that city’s limits on signs posted for temporary events.
Gilbert allowed “ideological signs” without “placement or time restrictions” but placed time limits on both “political signs” and “temporary directional signs.” A church challenged the latter.
Thomas’ opinion, reversing lower-court decisions, said any content-based limitations — including ones based on time — violate the First Amendment.
“The town cannot claim that placing strict limits on temporary directional signs is necessary to beautify the town when other types of signs create the same problem,” Thomas wrote.
But he added that the high court’s ruling “will not prevent governments from enacting effective sign laws,” saying “ample content-neutral options” remain available “to resolve problems with safety and aesthetics.”
Cities “may be able to forbid postings on public property, so long as it does so in an evenhanded, content-neutral manner,” Thomas wrote.
“An ordinance narrowly tailored to protecting the safety of pedestrians, drivers and passengers” also likely would survive court challenges, he added.
Six of the nine Supreme Court justices joined Thomas’ opinion, while the other three agreed with the judgment.
