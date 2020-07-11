Rob Cappa started the Platte River Cruise Night three years ago with the simple thought of bringing more revenue into North Platte through a fun event for car enthusiasts.
Through word of mouth, interest and participation in the event has more than doubled from that initial event. It is estimated that more than 250 vehicles could cruise the one-way streets in the city over the weekend.
“I don’t even like to shoot (for a number),” Cappa said Friday on the opener of the two-day event. “I know what is expected and I know what I am hoping for, but there is also the reality. It could be more and it could be less than what I am thinking.
“You look at last year. We had a little bit of a snag with the heat and a couple other little things,” Cappa said. “Mainly the heat killed us last year (with the overall numbers.”
The cruise weekend has attracted not only interest from people throughout the area, but Cappa said he has received calls from individuals in Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming.
Part of the attraction this year is that Gene Winfield, known as the “King of Kustoms,” will be on hand to do live demonstrations of metal shaping over the weekend. The Insane ’54 car that he helped renovate and was featured on “Monster Garage” will be on display at the Platte River Mall this weekend as well.
The designated cruising times start at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The route will be a loop from Leota Street (around NebraskaLand National Bank) to Fourth Street down Dewey Street and around the Lincoln County Courthouse.
There will also been a burnout from 3 to 5 p.m. at Sonic Drive-In. Individuals can visit platterivercruise.com for more information on the weekend.
“With some of the buzz I have seen on Facebook and (social media), you are going to be surprised at the turnout this gets,” said North Platte native Mat Fhuere, who owns Mat’s Rods and Restorations in Salt Lake City and will have cars on display this weekend, as well. “(The cruise) has really got around. I have had people call and shoot me messages on Facebook.”
What attracts crowds to a weekend event like this? It seems to go beyond a love for cool-looking customized or renovated vehicles.
“It’s about a memory culture,” said L.T. Weese with Freedom Studios out of Layton, Utah. “(Winfield) created that culture and we are just trying to carry it to the next generation. “We are not just here to sell stuff, give autographs and take pictures. It is to create that memory so other people have it.
“It is dying,” Weese said. “A lot of people think they have a hot rod if they order it from a shop. I’m sorry, there is no such thing as a 2018 hot rod. It just doesn’t exist.”
Nostalgia is the key element of the culture.
“I see people and the dream that they had,” Fhuere said. “Maybe they had a car in high school and had to sell it for one reason or another. Then they come in (to Fhuere’s shop) and say, ‘I want one of these. Can you find it or can you build it?’ We try and make that dream come true.”
Paul Howlett also sees a chance to educate younger generations about his 1956 red and creme Ford Victoria and other classic cars during events like this weekend in North Platte.
“I’m 69-years-old and this is a car I was familiar with when I was about 10,” Howlett said. “This is a car that is dying. There aren’t too many kids out there now who are going to know about this car. It doesn’t mean much to them.
“They are going to know a Fox Body Mustang or a 2004 GTO. That’s their cars,” Howlett said. “This is a chance to keep these (classic cars) in the limelight.”
