Cody Elementary celebrates Read Aloud Day

Featured reader Lou Cox-Fornander gets ready to read “Tacky, the Penguin” to first graders in Lakyn Cooper’s class at Cody Elementary on Wednesday. Title 1 teacher Briana Hawks spearheaded the World Read Aloud Day program. Cox-Fornander and former Cody Principal Chris Vieyra did the honors as they read books to first grade students in Cooper’s and Alisha Polenske’s classes.