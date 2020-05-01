Cody Park concession stand to open, but with social distancing in mind

One of the most popular summer spots in North Platte begins its 2020 run on Saturday. The Cody Park concession stand will open at 11 a.m., albeit with restrictions as mandated by Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measures.
New manager Anthony Wengler said several changes have been made to accommodate the COVID-19 precautions.
“We have 6-foot markers down in front of the concession stand where you order showing everybody the distance,” Wengler said. “We also got rid of the picnic tables, so it’s going to be more of a cash-and-carry type of deal. You come, you order and you’re free to go wherever you want after that, but we really don’t want people, unfortunately, congregating over here to stay within (the guidelines).”
The concession stand is known for its soft-serve ice creams. Wengler said the rest of the menu will be the same as last year with a couple of exceptions.
“We will be on for a full menu,” Wengler said. “We won’t have the rib patties or pizza burgers this year, and we are switching our grilled chicken breasts to fried breaded chicken patties.”
The employees will take a number of precautions to help protect their customers.
“Customers will be ordering from 6 feet away from the counter,” Wengler said. “Basically we’re trying to minimize as much as possible how many people touch things. So if I have someone frying food in the back, I’m going to have them actually just bring the order up and setting it in the window for pickup as much as possible.”
He said the employees will be using their usual work gloves.
“They are sterile food-handling gloves and my cashiers will be wearing them as well,” Wengler said. “I haven’t gotten the official word if we have to wear the face masks yet. We will have those readily available if we do.”
The hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until May 22, when the stand will stay open until 10 p.m. However, the kiddie rides won’t open until further notice, Wengler said.
“Personally, I don’t think we should open the rides until the 6-foot clearance is lifted because we can’t sanitize all the rides after every touch,” Wengler said.
Wengler said he doesn’t know how many customers to expect.
“We are prepared to handle whatever kind of crowd comes out,” Wengler said. “We’ll be able to do that, and actually the 6-foot distancing kind of helps that out.”
