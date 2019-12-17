The Lincoln County commissioners adopted the 2020 Amendment to the Lincoln County General Assistance and Medical Assistance Program Regulations/Standards on Monday.
The board also authorized the chairman to sign a contract with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with regards to setting new standards in providing general and medical assistance to the indigent.
Commissioners also approved a conservation easement on property owned by McWha Industries. Todd McWha, a North Platte attorney, represented himself as the landowner of the property he said has been in his family for 140 years.
The easement concerns approximately 257.13 acres as a tract of accretion ground between Maxwell and Brady, south of Interstate 80.
Jonathan Figliomeni, comprehensive opioid abuse prevention program coordinator, and Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department in North Platte, gave a presentation on a toxicology testing program. No action was taken on this agenda item and none was required.
“The program is a grant issued by the National Department of Justice for opioids — but generally drug related — abuse, use and, ideally, prevention and diversion programs,” Figliomeni said.
It is a post-mortem toxicology program, Figliomeni said.
“The state of Nebraska is looking for better data for opioid use and general drug use within the state,” Figliomeni said.
He said a large amount of data is garnered through drug seizures and arrests and paraphernalia around the state.
“On the other hand, we get a lot of data from death certificates,” Figliomeni said.
In 2014, he said 65 percent of state death certificates listed an unknown substance, along with known substances, in the toxicology report. Additionally, he said 42% of the death certificates listed only unknown substances.
“So we have a very large gap in understanding of what the problem is,” Figliomeni said, “and, obviously, where the problem is.”
He said the program will help the state collect more data concerning deaths that are related to drug use of all types.
