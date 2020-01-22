The Lincoln County commissioners narrowly approved the reappointment of Carla O’Dell as county highway superintendent at Monday’s meeting.
The motion was passed on a 3-2 vote with commissioners Walt Johnson and Jerry Woodruff voting against.
Johnson expressed dissatisfaction with the resolution of a safety issue on Johnson Road, the road to his property. He said it has been six months since he brought the situation to O’Dell’s attention and the road is still not repaired.
“There are some areas I feel haven’t been attended to,” Johnson said. “I can show you pictures of roads we looked at and road inspections in September that have never been touched. We all know about it and the Roads Department knows about it.”
Commissioner Joe Hewgley asked Johnson to clarify which roads he was referencing since the commissioners had inspected many roads.
“Johnson Road we looked at on Sept. 3,” Johnson said. “It’s a safety situation. The hole extends probably 2-foot out into the main road. It’s deep enough that it would destroy a vehicle.”
Commissioner Kent Weems restated concerns about the evaluation process that he raised at the Jan. 13 commissioners meeting.
“My concern in the process of all this has been a disconnect in the timing of the formal reviews and the consideration for reappointments,” Weems said. “That’s the reason I asked it be reviewed last week.”
Weems said issues such as the one Johnson brought up should be addressed during the year in a timely fashion.
“I think part of our downfall as a board is we need to have probably within our subcommittee more interaction to address these things, no matter what department it might be,” Weems said.
After a lengthy discussion, County Clerk Becky Rossell told the board the reason department heads’ evaluations are done in June as a regular practice is that statute requires them to be done before July.
The board also approved the reappointments of Todd Herndon, noxious weeds superintendent; Paul Cooper, veterans services officer; and Brandon Myers, emergency management director.
Salaries were also approved for each department head. Herndon, O’Dell and Cooper each received a 2% raise. Myers received a 2% raise plus $1,000 for extra work he is doing helping other counties.
The noxious weed superintendent’s salary is $42,432; highway superintendent is $59,072; emergency management is $54,700; and veterans services officer is $25.65 per hour for a 35-hour week.
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer gave his annual Detention Center report, and Weems wanted to emphasize the good work going on with rehabilitation at the jail.
Kramer reported there were 650 inmates who participated in a drug and alcohol treatment program with a 68% success rate.
“There’s a gal who comes (to the jail) through a grant from Lutheran Family Services. She’s there nearly every day at no cost to us,” Kramer said. “These numbers come from her evaluations.”
Kramer said the inmate therapy sessions are done on a one-on-one basis as well as in group therapy.
“I have an ulterior motive by raising this and pointing this out,” Weems said. “Because there is a perception problem that we are just housing people.”
Weems said he knows differently.
“But I like to hear you expound on these things so people understand that we’re just not putting people in a box,” Weems said.
“You’re exactly right, we’re adamant about that in Lincoln County,” Kramer said.
Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said the focus is on the inmates who are going to be released back into the local community.
“We run quite a few people through (the program),” Roland Kramer said. “We want those folks who are getting out in our community to have (counseling) in their bag.”
The commissioners also voted to continue to select the county surveyor through the election process.
During the public hearing, county resident Bernice Ziegler asked the board to explain the process a bit better and how voters can know the surveyor candidates are qualified.
Hewgley explained that candidates for that office must be state-certified as surveyors before they can be placed on the ballot.
Current County Surveyor Bonnie Edwards then described some of the tasks involved with the job, such as researching previous records on property lines, that take a lot of time.
Lincoln County, according to Hewgley, has elected its surveyor at least as long as he has been on the board.
Weems said if the process works, then “I’m inclined to leave it as it is.”
In other action, the board;
» Authorized the chairman to sign a proposal with Control Masters for Lincoln County Law Enforcement Center Touchscreen/PLC Integration upgrade at a cost of $39,708.
» Approved two special designated liquor permits submitted by Pals Brewing Company for a cornhole league event at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Feb. 20 and another on Feb. 27.
» Authorized the chairman to sign the right-of-way permit submitted by Dawson Public Power District.
» Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by North Platte Jaycees for its Putt-N-Crawl fundraiser on March 7 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Livestock Barn.
» Approved Lincoln County to be the fiscal agent for all 11 Hazmat teams in Nebraska.
» Approved entering into an agreement with Dawson Public Power District for an access and utility easement agreement across Lincoln County Department of Roads Brady Shop. The board previously requested concrete barriers to protect the electric pole from damage from motor vehicles and Dawson agreed to the request.
» Approved a resolution raising the petty cash fund for the county attorney from $500 to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.