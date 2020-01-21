Community Connections has planned two events in North Platte this week in support of January being National Mentoring Month.
Mentoring Night is set for Tuesday at the Mid-Plains Community College basketball games. Those who attend either the women’s game at 5 p.m. or the men’s at 7 p.m. can get more information on area mentoring programs.
In addition, a “Thank Your Mentor Day” breakfast is scheduled at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the Great Plains Health conference room. Community members will be recognized for their volunteerism and commitment to the youths they have mentored.
“Mentoring helps young people feel empowered, encouraged and understood,” said Angela Hipp, the Community Connections mentoring coordinator, in a media release. “National Mentoring Month is a time for us to recognize the impact mentors are making in our community. Today, in our community, there are many young people who could benefit from having a mentor outside their family.”
For more information on the role mentoring plays in a community and to find volunteer opportunities, visit communityconnectionslc.org or call Hipp at 308-696-0975.
