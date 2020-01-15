Members of the public this week can learn some ways to help reduce their carbon footprint.
Conservation Nebraska’s Common Ground Program will present “A More Sustainable You in 2020” from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
The event is free.
“The value of living more sustainably is that you are not putting as much waste into the environment,” said event coordinator Elysia Olguin, the AmeriCorps conservation director. “It is a really big problem for the environment as a whole, but in Nebraska it is one of the things that we struggle with a lot.
“To be able to provide people with tips, tricks and things that they can use to reduce their waste really helps.”
Some tips are taking your own bags to a store, using reusable products and fewer disposable goods, and donating clothes instead of throwing them out.
Thursday’s program will provide additional tips as well as a breakout in which participants can make reusable products to take home with them — including beeswax food wraps to replace plastic ones and homemade deodorant out of natural ingredients. Those who want additional information can contact Olguin at 308-539-2760 or email eolguin@neconserve.org.
“It is just being more conscious about what you do to the environment and how small things you do can affect bigger issues,” she said.
