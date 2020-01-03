Competitors from all over the country will seek a spot in the Cornhole World Championships through the ACO Master Series Major Cornhole Tournament in North Platte.
The tourney will take place Jan. 10-11 at the D&N Event Center. The North Platte Area Sports Commission and the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau have committed $3,000 in additional payouts for the event.
“Our hope is that by adding this extra money it will entice these competitors to come see what Nebraska and North Platte has to offer,” said Samantha Geisler, sports and events marketing specialist. “Majors are the only points-earning tournament to qualify for the World Championships, which is typically held in Las Vegas in July.”
Each division gets part of the total prize money, but the biggest cash payout will be to the winner of the doubles division Jan. 11.
At the North Platte major in 2019, the Sports Commission reported 117 competitors from states including Colorado, Missouri, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, South Dakota and California.
“Now that we have one major tournament under our belt, I am anticipating the attendance to be a lot more than the previous year,” Geisler said.
The commission has been busy over this past year encouraging cornhole locally by offering several tournaments and leagues throughout the year.
“A couple of local players and I created a community on Facebook called 308 Cornhole, where you can go and mingle with other cornholers, learn to play, find tournaments and leagues and more,” Geisler said. Currently, they play on Monday and Wednesday nights at Godfather’s inside Wild Bill’s, she said.
The commission estimates that the two-day major competition will bring an economic impact of over $60,000 to the community through lodging, retail, food and beverage sales. That is an increase of 6% over 2019. The commission calculated this estimate by using an event impact calculator developed by Destinations International, provided by membership in the national Sports Events and Tourism Association.
Registration for the American Cornhole Organization Master Series Major is open online through Jan. 10 or competitors can register at the event. Registration fees depend on division. An ACO membership is required to enter into the tournament.
For more details on the tournament, payouts, divisions or to get ACO membership, go to playnorthplatte.com/aco-cornhole, or contact Geisler at 308-221-6865 or sgeisler@playnorthplatte.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.