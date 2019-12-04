An ordinance adding e-cigarettes and vaping products to North Platte’s existing bans on tobacco use, purchase and possession by minors started on its way to City Council enactment Tuesday night.
The council gave 7-0 first-round approval to adding “alternative nicotine products” and “electronic nicotine delivery systems” to tobacco regulations.
The measure also would raise the minimum age for using, buying or possessing all such products from 18 to 19. Minors could possess them in their home under “direct supervision” of a parent or guardian, as they now can with tobacco products.
The ordinance, offered by the North Platte Police Department, will need up to two more “yes” votes to be added to city codes.
It also would forbid individuals, stores and businesses to sell tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaping products to people younger than 19.
To sell them to anyone within city limits, they also would have to complete a “responsible tobacco sales training course” — a step already required of tobacco dealers — “devised and conducted” by the Police Department.
Police Chief Daniel Hudson, joined by two other residents, urged adoption of the ordinance to enable police to counter an increasing spread of vaping in North Platte’s schools.
“We’ve got a tremendous problem in our schools because a lot of kids possess vaping equipment, but we can’t take any action unless someone sees them,” Hudson said.
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln statewide survey of youth tobacco and e-cigarette use found the latter’s use by eighth-grade, 10th-grade and 12th-grade students roughly doubled in Lincoln County between fall 2016 and fall 2018.
About 13.9% of the county’s eighth-graders, 26.3% of high school sophomores and 47.4% of seniors admitted in fall 2018 to using e-cigarettes at least once in the previous month, the UNL survey found.
About 65.7% of all Lincoln County high school seniors said they had used e-cigarettes at least once in their lives, compared with 37.9% for tobacco products.
But “although a lot of people still have the misunderstanding that it produces a harmless vapor, it doesn’t,” said George Haws, coordinator for the Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition.
He and Hudson cited growing evidence of vaping’s dangers for young people in the form of addiction, hindered brain development and potentially fatal lung problems.
A recent rash of fatal lung ailments nationwide has been linked to vaping products containing both THC — the active element in marijuana — and vitamin E acetate, an oily chemical sometimes used to dilute THC oil in vape cartridges.
The ordinance builds on a pair of laws Gov. Pete Ricketts signed May 30 that expanded state laws forbidding people younger than 19 from using tobacco products and individuals or businesses from selling them to minors.
Legislative Bill 397, which took effect Sept. 1, outlawed e-cigarette and vaping use by children younger than 18. LB 149 raises the minimum age to 19 effective Jan. 1.
But neither bill forbids minors from possessing e-cigarettes or vaping products, as the city’s current ordinance does with tobacco products.
Former Councilman Brook Baker urged swift council action, saying young people won’t think twice about vaping after getting suspended from school but might if it earns them a date with a county judge.
As it is, “kids are afraid to go to the (school) bathroom because there’s kids in there vaping and they don’t want to be associated with that,” Baker said.
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, council members voted 7-0 to raise its payments to ABC Recycling of North Platte for handling most residents’ recyclables, pending a long-term recycling plan expected early next year.
Councilman Ty Lucas was absent from Tuesday night’s regular meeting, though he was present for a nonvoting Monday night “work session” on the recycling rate boost.
ABC would receive $70.50 a ton for its handling of recyclable materials from area businesses and recycling trailers, up from current rates ranging from $40 to $47.50 a ton. The city’s current budget allows for the higher rate, officials said.
Firm founder Pamela Pacheco is working on a long-term plan with city officials to take on DataShield Corp.’s current collections and processing from the city’s residential “yellow-top” containers.
The $70.50-per-ton rate matches a quote Pacheco gave the city in June to consolidate all city recycling under her firm.
Combined collection costs for ABC and DataShield have averaged about $80 a ton, Pacheco said at that time. Consolidation could lower that figure to about $72 a ton, she added.
The council motion approving the rate increase limits its maximum length to four months and lets either ABC or the city back out of their current recycling contract with 30 days’ notice.
In other business, the council:
» Gave final approval to an ordinance revising city building codes to reflect the 2018 edition of the International Building Code.
» Advanced an ordinance updating the city’s cable television regulations to the third and last stage of council debate.
» Held an executive session on personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.