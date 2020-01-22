The stage is nearly set for the third and busiest season of downtown North Platte’s “renovations in progress.”
City Council members Tuesday night approved the $2.81 million low bid from Paulsen Inc. of Cozad to remove and reset six blocks of paving bricks, rebuild curbs and sidewalks and replace aged water and sewer lines in downtown’s six-square-block heart.
The onset of spring, city officials said, will kick off a badly needed but challenging project coordinated with merchant-led streetscape upgrades aimed at rebranding downtown as the “Canteen District.”
While the city finances the “street and below” work, the Downtown Merchants Association will seek $750,000 from the city sales tax-fueled Quality Growth Fund next month to pay for beautifying “the street and above,” longtime board member Alan Hirschfeld said.
If weather cooperates, City Engineer Tom Werblow said, the city’s portion should be finished by November in time for next Christmas.
“It isn’t going to be easy for any of us, but it’s going to be the greatest thing when it’s done,” said Hirschfeld, the third-generation owner of Hirschfeld’s clothing store.
The council voted 8-0 to accept the Paulsen bid over competing proposals of $3.02 million from Steele’s Roofing and Construction of North Platte and just under $3.2 million from Myers Construction of Broken Bow.
Before voting, council members — who approved a “street improvement district” for the downtown work Nov. 5 — removed the contract award from the evening’s seven-item “consent agenda.”
It started there, City Administrator Jim Hawks said, because bid awards for already approved projects or purchases typically are placed on the consent agenda.
Paulsen’s work will be the most intensive yet since downtown revitalization began with the early 2018 removal of North Dewey Street’s 1970s sidewalk awnings and individual business facelifts in 2018 and 2019.
A 2012 “pilot project” foreshadowed this season’s work when Steele’s removed and relaid bricks down the center of East Fifth Street between Dewey Street and Bailey Avenue and installed concrete parking strips on both sides.
Federal Community Development Block Grant funds have helped all along the way, but street, water and sewer bonds financed by property taxes in time will pay for the work approved Tuesday, Hawks said.
Some of the cost, however, could be diverted if a special half-cent infrastructure sales tax rejected in 2018 were proposed and approved by voters next fall, he said.
City leaders and Hirschfeld said they’ve heard mostly positive comments, though Councilman Jim Carman said one constituent had told him “this whole project is just a rotten idea” because “downtown’s dying anyway.”
He told him, Carman said, “if you can’t justify it for any other reason, there’s a ton of rotten infrastructure under that stuff. ... It’ll need to get done whether we’re redoing the streets or not at some point, because it’s falling apart.
“That seemed to make some sense even to this guy,” Carman said. “I think most people are really in favor of getting this thing going. It’s way past due.”
Werblow and Hawks said they stressed to bidders the importance of keeping downtown accessible. The state’s 2015-16 rebuilding of North Jeffers Street (U.S. Highway 83) “was extremely damaging to many businesses,” Councilman Ty Lucas said.
Hawks said he wants to organize a council work session or another public forum at which Paulsen would outline its plan of attack for the project.
But in general, he and Werblow said, the bricks on East Sixth Street between Jeffers and Chestnut streets will be redone first.
East Fifth between Jeffers and Dewey will follow, setting up the major reconstruction and beautification work on Dewey between Fourth and Sixth.
By saving Dewey for last, Werblow said, the city should be able to maintain parking for downtown employees and customers with no more than one block’s walk.
“If you’re within a block of a given storefront,” Werblow added, “you’re probably better off than (walking) at Walmart” with its large parking lot.
Hirschfeld said Downtown Merchants Association members will keep business owners in the affected blocks informed so they know when work will start next to them.
The lighting, sidewalk and curb work will be coordinated with execution of the merchant-financed streetscape plan along Dewey, Werblow and Hawks said.
The city’s project design, Werblow added, aimed not to disturb the first 5 feet in front of downtown stores while other parts of the project are completed.
Coupled with further progress on individual businesses’ storefront facelifts, Hirschfeld added, he hopes “by Christmas season next year, we’ll have a pretty fancy downtown that represents what North Platte’s proud of.”
Lucas said he’s been heartened that younger people and business owners have not only been setting up shop downtown but moving to buy their buildings.
“To me, that shows the commitment that makes me excited to push ‘yes’ on this,” he said, referring to his electronic voting button.
