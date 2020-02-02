North Platte City Council members Tuesday night will decide whether to give the green light to Viaero Wireless’ plan to install a 150-foot-tall cellular tower near the Wild West Arena.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
A public hearing will precede the council’s vote on a conditional use permit for the tower, part of Viaero’s new deal with Nebraskaland Days to wire the arena and its buildings for free public Wi-Fi.
Viaero also will sponsor Nebraskaland Days’ Summer Jam concerts under the deal, announced Wednesday after the Planning Commission recommended the tower’s approval Jan. 28.
Additional conditions attached by the panel apparently were satisfied by a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration letter saying Viaero’s tower lies outside the North Platte Regional Airport’s flight path and doesn’t need to be lighted.
The tower would sit near the northeast corner of the Wild West Arena grounds, west of the Lincoln County Historical Museum and south of Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.
Cell and data reception routinely slows down during well-attended arena events, Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge told the Planning Commission.
He and Viaero site acquisition manager Chris Riha said the proposed cell tower’s 150-foot height is needed to communicate with an existing Viaero tower near East Philip Avenue. North Platte Co-op’s downtown grain elevator lies in between.
Routine claims and a four-item “consent agenda” account for the rest of the council’s planned business Tuesday night.
The latter includes Mayor Dwight Livingston’s appointments of Susan Morton and Andrea Hongsermeier to the Library Advisory Board.
