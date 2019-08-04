North Platte’s latest tax increment financing initiatives and the first public vote involving the local 2019-20 “budget season” headline City Council meetings this week.
Council members will review Nebraska’s one-year-old law allowing TIF’s use to encourage “workforce housing” during a nonvoting but public work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The council then will be asked at Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. regular meeting to endorse a TIF-aided expansion of Pacific Place Apartments and complete annexation of land near Interstate 80 envisioned for future TIF projects.
A resolution authorizing the North Platte Airport Authority’s inclusion in the city’s next property tax request also will be part of Tuesday’s agenda.
Meetings both nights will be in the council chambers at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Mike Jacobson, chairman of the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority, plans Monday night to present much of the same information on updates to TIF laws that the CRA reviewed at its July 24 meeting.
A redevelopment plan allowing TIF to be used in a 48-unit southward expansion of the 64-unit Pacific Place, 500 S. Pacific St., will receive a public hearing and council vote at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
That won’t be the council’s last word, however. Public hearings and votes on a conditional use permit — needed due to existing zoning of the complex and most of its expansion site — would be held by the city’s Planning Commission Aug. 27 and the council Sept. 3.
The Pacific Place plan itself, which the Planning Commission endorsed July 23, would be Nebraska’s first to apply TIF to the broader construction costs of “workforce housing” under Legislative Bill 496.
The 2018 law also retained TIF’s classic purpose of enabling developers to gradually recover infrastructure costs over 15 years from property taxes generated by the increase in a project’s taxable valuation.
Even with LB 496, Shults PP Development LLC and Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln would recover no more than $850,000 over 15 years of Pacific Place’s $5.5 million expansion cost, says CRA attorney Michael Bacon of Gothenburg.
But the TIF contribution would allow the complex to rent units in two planned 24-unit structures for about $100 less a month, project partner Mark Shults has said. Units would otherwise rent at market rates.
Besides the redevelopment plan for Pacific Place, Jacobson and Bacon said July 24, the council will need to adopt a long-term “workforce housing incentive plan” to be applied to future projects seeking TIF under LB 496.
Though the latter will be discussed at Monday night’s work session, a public hearing and council vote on the long-term document were left off the agenda released Friday for Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
After ruling on the Pacific Place plan, the council will hold its third and final vote on an annexation ordinance for 35.49 acres bought in March by Keenan Management LLC northeast of I-80 and U.S. Highway 83.
Company President Pat Keenan is seeking to have the tract — which includes an abandoned house and outbuildings — declared “blighted and substandard” so anyone interested in future development could access TIF.
The Planning Commission has endorsed the “blighted” designation, but the council won’t hold a public hearing or vote on adopting the label until its Aug. 20 meeting.
Council members voted 5-1 July 2 and 8-0 July 16 to bring the Keenan property within city limits. It’s bordered on its west and south by existing businesses along Halligan Drive, with the South Platte River and NPPD Canal forming its north and east boundaries.
Before taking up development matters Tuesday, the council will consider a resolution agreeing to a “preliminary levy allocation” for the Airport Authority of just under $1.16 million in the city’s eventual 2019-20 property tax request.
State law requires airport authorities, which otherwise operate independently, to win their parent cities’ agreement to collect their tax needs under the city’s general tax-rate lid of 45 cents per $100 of taxable value.
Only $946,231 of the airport’s tax needs would be counted against the lid, according to council documents. The remaining $213,570 would be used to repay existing bonds and thus fall outside the state lid.
Even so, the airport authority’s total estimated tax request would be 17.6% higher than its approved 2018-19 total request of $986,401.
Jacobson said additional payroll and supply costs for keeping Lee Bird Field’s runways clear during the winter account for much of the increase.
“We’re not happy about the size of that increase, but we feel like we had no choice,” Jacobson said. He serves as chairman of both the Airport Authority board, elected separately by city voters, and the CRA, an “as-needed” board appointed by the mayor with council approval.
The airport board will hold its 2019-20 budget hearing and vote on adopting its budget on Aug. 26.