A North Platte developer’s effort to gain TIF eligibility for open land west of South Lakeview Boulevard failed Tuesday night amid stern neighborhood objections about tagging their area “substandard and blighted” to do it.
The City Council, which has strongly endorsed several tax increment financing projects since late 2018, voted 7-1 against adding the 80.79-acre tract to the city’s TIF-eligible areas.
The request by Daren Wilkinson, who hoped to build 18 homes worth $250,000 to $350,000 on the mostly vacant tract, required including 24 homes across South Lakeview on Sugarberry Road.
Their taxable values average $182,123 but are just barely old enough — if one rounds up to the needed 40-year-old average — to qualify the whole tract for TIF, according to a Telegraph review of Lincoln County’s GIS database.
TIF foes and Sugarberry Road residents attacked a Marvin Planning Associates study of the tract, questioning its rating of the street’s wear and tear and saying the properties’ average age of 39.5 years falls short of the state’s TIF age standard.
But one theme prevailed: Sugarberry Road by no means appears “substandard and blighted,” and labeling it as such puts their ability to afford their homes’ property taxes at risk.
“If I wanted to sell my house and move out, I’m not sure I could,” Jim Conner, 3811 Sugarberry Road, said via Zoom link to the meeting. The “substandard and blighted” label “puts a stigma to this (street) that I don’t want.”
The only “yes” vote for the TIF designation came from Councilman Ty Lucas, who urged his colleagues not to put recent progress in boosting North Platte’s new housing stock through the technique at risk.
“I just want to the council to consider how hard the community has worked to restart an industry that was practically dead in this town, and that was new housing starts,” Lucas said.
But the rest of the council, which has approved four TIF projects and made four new areas TIF-eligible since October 2018, indicated that Wilkinson’s proposal for his Wilk Builders LLC pushed the envelope too far.
Since it at best barely qualifies for TIF by including Sugarberry Road, “it makes it pretty difficult for us in our situation to say that this is substandard,” said Council President Jim Nisley.
Keith Marvin, his firm’s principal owner and author of the December 2018 North Platte-Lincoln County housing study, said cities have little to work with other than TIF to encourage new home or business construction.
Under the technique, local governments continue to collect property taxes as though a TIF project never happened, Marvin said.
The taxes set aside for up to 15 years come from increases in the site’s taxable value, and they’re used to offset a developer’s eligible costs — notably for installing streets and utilities — until they’re paid off or the 15-year clock expires.
Marvin and Wilkinson said they personally dislike the “substandard and blighted” language, which can’t be changed without amending the Nebraska Constitution.
“This is a very, very bad set of words that were chosen by our Legislature a long time ago” when voters authorized TIF in a 1978 constitutional amendment, Marvin said.
“If we could change it to ‘development enhancement area,’ that would be wonderful. But we can’t. I can tell you that it should not impact the value of your home.”
Marvin admitted, as he did May 26 when a split Planning Commission voted 7-2 to recommend TIF eligibility, that the vacant land west of South Lakeview wouldn’t qualify without including Sugarberry Road.
“In no case were any of these structures deemed to be blighted and substandard as far as (their) condition is concerned,” he said.
Wilkinson, citing construction costs that have tripled since 2008, said he wanted to boost North Platte’s “workforce housing” stock by emptying less expensive homes as their owners move up to more expensive ones.
“I want people to know that I feel bad that we have to take a street that’s a nice street with really nice homes and call them blighted and substandard, because I wouldn’t want that, either,” he said.
He also repeated his May 26 statement before the Planning Commission that the council’s previous approval of TIF for one housing development and two apartment projects amounts to a precedent that should be followed.
“I feel like a normal developer who wouldn’t go after TIF would be at a disadvantage economically,” Wilkinson said.
But Lisa Girard of 3907 Sugarberry Road, a business owner and the wife of a Union Pacific Railroad employee, said Wilkinson likely would be the only winner if his project should drive neighbors’ property values and taxes too high.
“We have worked our entire lives to live somewhere as nice as we do,” Girard said. “We have seven children — seven! — and only four left at home who get to enjoy this beautiful home, this beautiful neighborhood. ...
“But because one person stands to benefit financially, we may not be able to afford our home.”
Councilman Jim Backenstose, who has backed TIF projects since his December 2018 appointment to the council, said housing sales in North Platte — like business in general — have dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though the city wouldn’t lose any tax money, “I’m concerned that if COVID-19 got worse and the economy got worse, (Wilkinson) could eventually go belly-up” if he couldn’t sell the homes, Backenstose said.
Had Wilkinson’s request been approved, North Platte still would have been around the 25% mark in the amount of total property within city limits eligible for TIF-aided projects.
State law says that no more than 35% of a city’s total area may be declared “substandard and blighted.”
