COVID-19 turns inaugural Buffalo Bill Rough Rider Gravel Grinder race into fun ride

This Saturday was supposed to be the inaugural Buffalo Bill Rough Rider Gravel Grinder race.
The bike race was scheduled for three levels of competition distances — 25, 75 and 150 miles that wound through the Loess Canyons just south of North Platte. It was also to be the culmination of about three years of planning by race organizers Jeff and Shae Caldwell.
But the coronavirus pandemic has changed the scope and size of Saturday’s event to meet the state’s direct health measures.
The Rough Rider is no longer a competitive race. Instead it will be a fun ride.
“We had to take it from a race venue to the fun ride in order to shrink our numbers and also keep (the field) a little more local,” Shae said.
Roughly 20 riders have registered for either the 25- or 75-mile ride. Both rides will begin from the Fort Cody Trading Post, located at 221 Halligan Dr. in North Platte.
There is no cost for either ride and participants will receive a t-shirt. Those who are interested in registration can visit the event’s page on Facebook (facebook.com/buffalobillroughrider) for more information.
“We have to be a little careful with the (registration) numbers with the DHM in place,” Shae said, “but even if a few people show up (on Saturday) and want to ride, we will find a way (for them).”
Riders in the 75-mile trek will begin their ride at 7 a.m. As a social distance safety precaution, those who are registered for the shorter ride are asked to not arrive at the trading post parking lot until 7:30 a.m. The ride begins at 8 a.m.
The Caldwells, who own and operate Whitetail Cycle Sport and Whitetail Screen Print, made the decision to modify the Rough Rider into a fun ride in early May. While cancellation had been initially discussed, the couple decided against that route.
“With the times that we are in now — the isolation and all that kind of stuff — people are wanting to get out and wanting to do things,” Shae said. “Riding is one of those activities that also has a mental health benefit. It clears your mind and you always feel better when you get done pedaling than you did before you started.
The Caldwells said that around 250 people had registered for the Rough Rider race before it was modified. They added that majority of those individuals decided to roll their entry over to next year’s event instead of a refund request. Jeff said there is also plans in place for Pal’s Brewing Company to produce a “Rough Rider Red” beer in sponsorship with the race.
Participants in Saturday’s 75-mile fun ride will head out as far as just south of Maxwell and travel through the Box Elder Canyon area on the route.
Both courses will consist of riding on a mixture of road, gravel and single-track trails along the way.
“It’s a way to show people that there are alternatives in riding — you don’t just have to stay on the roads,” Shae said. “You can get off those roads, get on some gravel and find some really beautiful places that you could never get to in a car.”
