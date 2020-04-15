Nick Broz helped Bridgeport High School become one of the top boys basketball programs in Class C2 over the past decade with state tournament appearances in 2015 and 2019.
Now the veteran coach will get a chance with a new school.
Broz will take over the Cozad boys prep team and also hold a position as a middle school teacher within the district.
“Ten years ago when I moved to Bridgeport, they were struggling a little bit with where they were (as a program),” Broz said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “Now I truly feel that I am leaving the program in a better place than when I got it. I think it is one of the best programs in the Panhandle but also in the state in C2 basketball.
“The challenge is now to help take Cozad to the next level and make the program into one that is competitive year in and year out.”
The Cozad Community School Board approved the hiring in its meeting Monday. Broz takes over for Drew Danielson, who stepped down on April 5 after four seasons at Cozad to become the boys basketball coach at Hastings High School.
“We are very excited to have Nick Broz as our next head boys basketball coach,” Cozad activities director Jeremy Yilk wrote in an email Tuesday. “Coach Broz brings a wealth of passion and enthusiasm for the game of basketball which is very evident when discussing his experience and plans for the program.”
Bridgeport fell just short of a trip to the state tournament this season with a loss to Doniphan-Trumbull in the district title game. Bridgeport fell in the opening round in both of its state tournament appearances under Broz.
He said the Cozad opening gave him a chance to move closer to family, which played a big part in his decision. Broz is from Hayes Center and his wife from Moorefield.
He broke the news to his Bridgeport players in an online team meeting this week using Zoom.
“My first priority was making sure they heard the news from me,” said Broz, who was a physical education and strength and conditioning teacher at Bridgeport. “As difficult as it was for me, and I’m sure for the kids, it was good that we could have that moment.
“I feel I put my heart and soul into the program and Bridgeport has been a tremendous school and community. It’s very difficult to move away from that,” Broz said, “but in the best interest of my family, this was the best move at the right time.”
Broz likes to have his teams play up-tempo offensively, a style in which he incorporates ideas from the motion offense used by the Villanova men’s basketball program, as well as concepts used by the Golden State Warriors.
On defense, while Broz won’t shy away from zones or a press at times, he prefers his players employ a man-to-man approach.
“I would like to think our teams are tough-minded. they’re extremely scrappy and willing to lay it all on the line,” Broz said. “I think we had a very disciplined program (at Bridgeport).”
Broz said he would like to organize a Zoom meeting with the Cozad players for now and hopes there is a time in the near future when the conditions allow for him to be face-to-face with his team.
Until then, Broz said he will be engrossed in film from Cozad’s games over the past season to get a better understanding of his returning players for next year.
“It’s a chance for me to see not only what (the players) do well currently but also put together a (team) philosophy that will lead to the most success based on their talents,” Broz said.
