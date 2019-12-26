Curating a unique style of music: Brandon Raby, and his band Blue Swing, bring ‘Gypsy jazz’ to Espresso Shop

The musical style of local musicians Brandon Raby and Blue Swing brings a quality that is unmatched in Nebraska.
The group has been together for about 10 years and plays a unique “Gypsy jazz” style, which originated from the work of Romani guitarist Jean “Django” Reinhardt in Paris during the 1930s.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St., in downtown North Platte. Advance tickets are available, and admission is $7 per person or $25 for a table of four.
Raby offers a masterful technique that transcends genres and can be enjoyed by generations of music lovers.
“I really started playing guitar when I was 15,” Raby said. “I mostly played bass guitar but started dabbling on guitar. Then I discovered Django Reinhardt’s music about 15 years ago and I was personally, passionately studying his music.”
He started teaching his brother Luke the songs, and they started forming their own style of music.
“It took me a while to learn how to play,” Raby said.
Brandon also learned from his father, Al Raby, who is a musician and performer as well.
“I love his style. He’s timeless, and that’s awesome,” Raby said. “I’d to go his gigs when I was young. I heard him practicing growing up. He recruited me to play bass with him in different bars when I was still in high school.”
Raby said he learned how music works from his dad.
“I learned a lot about performing through observing him,” Raby said. “He’s a performer, he’s an entertainer.”
While Raby will tell people it’s hard to explain, Gypsy jazz is a fusion of old American jazz from the early 1900s and Romani music.
“It’s like old Gypsy songs, their technique and attack and their flair or language combined with this American swing music,” he said.
Raby said he has a lot of experience and knowledge about the style.
“Most people really don’t know where it comes from and what the real Gypsy jazz dudes sound like,” Raby said. “Gypsy musicians are extremely fiery with great virtuosity and their technique and tone, and everything is well above the average musician.”
Raby said he has had a lot to look up to and “aspire to be like.”
Each Romani culture has its own style of music.
“I’d say everyone has their own voice, their own individual style, their own personality. So I guess my approach and the way I happen to sound when I play is unique to me,” Raby said. “I have a small group of people I play with that I guess you could say is my Gypsy tribe.”
The current Blue Swing tribe consists of Skylar Faith, a young singer who is currently studying music in Denver; Steve Barger, rhythm; and Ronnie Weigel, bass.
The group will perform many popular standards such as “All of Me,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Sunny,” and “Sweet Georgia Brown.” The show will be about 2 hours.
A corner of the shop will be dedicated to dancing with seating for about 60 people. The shop will have small sandwiches, snacks, refreshments, coffees and craft beer on sale at the counter.
