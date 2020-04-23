BROKEN BOW — Custer County’s economic development group is launching a gift-card matching-fund program with the help of $100,000 from a recent building sale and other local donations.
Custer Economic Development Corp.’s “4-County Cash Back” program will match half of what customers pay for gift cards from small businesses facing “the storm of COVID-19,” Executive Director Andrew Ambriz said in a press release.
In return for buying gift cards from participating small businesses, the CEDC will add 50% to the value of the customer’s gift card while sending the difference to the business.
For example, a customer who pays $50 for a gift card would receive a $75 card from the economic development group. The small business would receive $25 from the CEDC on top of the customer’s $50.
Ambriz said most of the $100,000 for the program is coming from his group’s recent sale of a former medical clinic building donated by Dr. Leon and Dixie Books.
Several local businesses supplemented sale proceeds with donations, he said. The CEDC will continue the gift card program until the $100,000 is exhausted.
Based on Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce & Industry estimates, Ambriz said, the program could generate between $900,000 and $1.5 million for Custer County’s economy.
Businesses interested in participating can call Ambriz at 402-922-0774, email him at custerdevelopment@gmail.com or call Nebraska State Bank at 308-872-2466.
For information, visit custercountyne.com and click “COVID-19 Resources.”
