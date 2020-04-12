Cutworms, miller moths to be staples of 2020

Army cutworms are in some area alfalfa and wheat fields. That means three things: Farmers should scout their fields, residents may have pesky moths to look forward to, and grizzly bears in Colorado may be in for a feast this summer.
Entomologist Julie Peterson said there have not been this many army cutworms in western Nebraska since 2015. She is stationed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.
“I have been getting reports from McCook, Hershey, Ogallala, Grant,” and some fields have already been sprayed for the pest, she said. Groups of birds in alfalfa and wheat fields may be a ready tip-off, a sign to check whether it is the striped, greenish-black to brown larvae that they are feeding on.
On Friday, Wallace Aviation Inc. was gearing up to spray fields that meet the University’s treatment guidelines: four army cutworm larvae per square foot, or half that number on new alfalfa or thin stands of wheat.
Stuart and Lea VanBoening own the flying business in Wallace, about 40 miles southwest of North Platte. Stuart said the pilots will spray in the early morning or evening hours when they are likely to achieve the best results against the night-feeding pests.
Later in April or early May some of the larvae will have stopped feeding and will spend a week or two as pupae inside cocoons. They will emerge as miller moths and eventually migrate to spend the summer months in grizzly country high in the Rocky Mountains.
Before moving on, millers will feed on flower nectar for a few weeks, building their energy reserves for the flight of over 300 miles to the west. Some of them will likely seek shelter in people’s homes at night.
Peterson said the adult miller moths don’t hurt anything; they’re just a nuisance when they get indoors, one that a fly swatter will handle. So will a bowl of soapy water, with a lamp over it, a trick that Peterson has used in the past in an enclosed porch area at her house. The light attracts the moths, which then fall into the water. The soap breaks the water’s surface tension, preventing the moths from skimming back out.
Grizzlies will welcome the arrival of moths that survive people’s flyswatters and soap dishes. A single bear will eat up to 40,000 in a day, said Peterson, enough to supply 20,000 calories and important winter fat reserves for the big animal.
By next fall fewer moths will remain to return to Nebraska, but a single female can lay over 1,000 eggs on fields; so we’ll likely see them again next year, said Peterson.
