An expert on D-Day will speak in North Platte next month as part of the Town Hall Lecture Series.
Susan Eisenhower’s presentation, “D-Day and its Enduring Legacy,” will begin at 10:30 a.m. April 8 at the North Platte Community Playhouse. Admission is a lecture series membership.
Eisenhower oversees a yearlong seminar for competitively selected students at the Eisenhower Institute of Gettysburg College called Strategy and Leadership in Transformational Times. She takes her students to Normandy annually to study the battlefield and its role in the victory in Europe.
In “D-Day and its Enduring Legacy,” Eisenhower will share the story of how events unfolded 75 years ago, culminating in the largest amphibious military operation in history. She will also talk about the race to bring an end to World War II’s European theater.
The stakes involved were enormous, including the fate of occupied Europe, and the victims of concentration camps, as well as Germany’s determination to develop a nuclear weapon. The presentation will trace its meaning in today’s geo-politics, offering a new way to think of historic times.
Eisenhower’s presentation will be followed by a luncheon, featuring a question and answer session at the Ramada by Wyndham. All luncheon attendees must be season ticket holders. The cost of the meal is $17, and reservations must be made by April 1 by calling Kathy Nutter at 308-530-8803.
More information about the luncheon, the 2019-20 speaker lineup and memberships is available at nptownhall.com. Season tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to every presentation, at a cost of $75, or by calling Betty Guynan at 308-530-8448.
