LINCOLN — A David City man bought a winning $86,000 Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 ticket Friday at a North Platte convenience store, the Nebraska Lottery has announced.
David Dehner bought his winning ticket at the Fat Dogs store at North Platte’s Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange. He was traveling home at the time, according to a post on the lottery’s Facebook page.
Dehner intends to spend his winnings on his children, who are just starting college, the Facebook post said.
