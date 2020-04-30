DAWSON COUNTY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting the first death in Dawson County due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Health Director Jeremy Eschilman said the first death in the Two Rivers district due to COVID-19 was reported to their health department. Eschilman could not provide any other details citing HIPPA restrictions.
As of Thursday evening there have been 70 deaths in Nebraska due to the virus. Dawson County has recorded 424 positive cases, the fourth most in the state. Across the whole state there have been 3,784 total positive cases.
