The North Platte Community Improvement Program began North Platte’s Women of Achievement Award in 1984.
This year’s program, now conducted by The North Platte Telegraph, will once again honor women in the community who have demonstrated achievement, leadership and a commitment to community service.
“The purpose is to recognize women and how they contribute to our community,” said Telegraph publisher Dee Klein.
The event will take place on March 4 at the Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road. NebraskaLand Bank has partnered with the Telegraph each year and Kim Schroll, executive vice president/chief operating officer at NebraskaLand National Bank said the event is an inspiration.
“Recognizing women and others for their accomplishments, inspires each of us to identify our gifts and seek opportunities to stretch ourselves and achieve more,” Schroll said. “It is a ‘pay it forward’ celebration of women, in hopes that others walk away compelled to use their talents and gifts and accomplish greatness.”
Schroll said NebraskaLand National Bank is proud to be involved in the Women of Achievement recognition.
“The awards fit perfectly with the culture in our bank,” Schroll said. “Our culture centers around being experts at what we do, serving and supporting our customers and each other with a humble attitude, and recognizing we are part of something bigger than ourselves — we are community minded.
“WOA is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in each of these areas, and to show our appreciation for enriching the lives of others by sharing their talents.”
Featured speakers will be North Platte Police Investigator Lisa Citta and Kathy Bourque, Great Plains Health Care Foundation executive director.
Katlynn Weathers, BH Media Regional Digital Coordinator, said this year the event will be an evening celebration.
“The main focus of this event is just really to highlight women in our community,” Weathers said. “This year we are bringing back the category ‘Up and Coming Women.’”
Weathers said the category is open for any woman 25 years old and younger.
“It can be anyone in that age group, including high school age or kids, who are really involved with different programs and volunteering,” Weathers said.
The categories are Business, Cultural Arts, Education, Volunteer, Social Services, Government/Law, Medical and Up and Coming Women of Achievement.
Nominations must be received by Jan. 20 and a diverse judging panel will review all nominations to determine the winner in each category.
Nomination forms are available online at nptelegraph.com.
