LINCOLN — The fifth death related to COVID-19 was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday. The person was a Madison County resident in her 70s with underlying health conditions, DHHS said.
“We extend our sympathy to the family,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for DHHS. “As we see COVID-19 cases increase in Nebraska, we will see more severe illness and sadly, more deaths.”
Cuming County’s first case of COVID-19 was also reported.
The state total is 214, DHHS said.
