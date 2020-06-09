LEXINGTON — A 9-year-old Lexington boy is one of the first two Nebraska cases of a COVID-19-related complication that affects children.
Gonzalo Faudoa, known as Gabriel to his family, was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, MIS-C, according to his mother, Alejandra Faudoa.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a condition in which different parts of the body can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.
The CDC does not yet know what causes MIS-C, but many children who are diagnosed with it have had the virus that causes COVID-19 or have been around someone who has tested positive.
MIS-C can be serious, even deadly in some cases, but most children who were diagnosed have gotten better through medical care, according to the CDC.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Monday confirmed that the disease had been diagnosed in two children, one from Dawson County and one from Douglas County. Both are hospitalized.
On May 15, Gabriel started to run a mild fever around 99.1, his mother said. After she gave him Tylenol, the fever jumped up to 102. Motrin seemed to help the fever, but Gabriel began developing stomachaches, Alejandra said.
On May 16, the day before his ninth birthday, Gabriel’s extended family took him to Kearney to buy him new shoes, but by the time the trip was over, Gabriel was in “excruciating pain,” Alejandra said.
His family took him to the Good Samaritan hospital emergency room, and Alejandra joined them. She said her son was in extreme pain. The doctors checked Gabriel for appendicitis, did a full CT scan and drew blood.
The blood report showed Gabriel was fighting a virus, but the doctors were not sure what it was, she said. A COVID-19 test came back negative.
About a month before, Alejandra, husband Gonzalo and one of her in-laws had tested positive for COVID-19, she said.
Gabriel was sent home. The doctors said his symptoms would get worse, but after a couple of days he should begin feeling better. He was placed on a liquid diet.
After getting home, Gabriel began to vomit at times. While his condition seemed fine the day of his birthday on May 17, Alejandra said if she missed his dosage of Tylenol and Motrin by five minutes, his fever would begin to “go right back up.”
By Monday, May 18, not even the Tylenol and Motrin were keeping his fever down. Alejandra took him to a pediatrician in Kearney. The lab work was redone and his lungs were X-rayed.
While Gabriel’s lungs looked fine, the blood tests still showed he was fighting a virus the doctors couldn’t explain to Alejandra. She was told to return if his situation didn’t improve by the end of the week.
By Tuesday, Gabriel couldn’t keep anything down and began vomiting frequently, even when he took his medicine. All the while his fever still was not coming down, Alejandra said.
Alejandra called the pediatrician Wednesday and she was told to bring him back. By this point, Alejandra said, she was annoyed and hesitant because the last two trips had yielded no specific answers.
On Wednesday morning, Gabriel woke up with bloodshot eyes. Alejandra said he was “very tired, extremely dehydrated and had an extreme stomachache.”
In Kearney, the pediatrician looked him over and was prepared to admit him to Good Samaritan Hospital to check on Gabriel’s heart, Alejandra said. The red eyes could have been a symptom of Kawasaki disease.
Another COVID-19 test was conducted, since 72 hours had elapsed since the last one. This time the test came back positive. When the doctors checked Gabriel’s heart, they noticed during an echo test a delay in one of his arteries.
The doctors said Gabriel needed to be flown to Children’s Hospital in Omaha and the infectious disease unit had to be involved due to the positive COVID-19 test.
Gabriel was taken by helicopter from Kearney to Omaha.
That evening, Alejandra said, Gabriel’s blood pressure was abnormally low.
The next morning the infectious disease team said they had ruled out Kawasaki disease, noting he was too old to contract it.
The team said Gabriel was showing signs of MIS-C.
Alejandra said she was told the body creates an antibody to fight the virus, but COVID-19 can cause the immune system to overwork itself. It can often keep killing off healthy cells. If untreated, this situation can be deadly, as the antibodies attack blood cells, which causes the inflammation of the body.
She said some children have seen severe inflammation in their organs, but heart inflammation is also common.
Gabriel was placed on two or three blood pressure medications on maximum dosage. Yet his blood pressure wasn’t stabilizing and he needed to be put on oxygen. Alejandra said Gabriel was intubated.
As soon as Gabriel was intubated, his body went into shock, Alejandra said, and his blood pressure dropped extremely low. He was put on a form of life support — a machine was used to help control his blood pressure, add oxygen and pump it right into his body, she said.
Gabriel was put on a mixture of medications to fight the COVID-19 virus, to help him sleep and to lessen the inflammation. He was also weaned off the blood pressure medications as the days went by, said Alejandra.
When asked how the situation affected her family, Alejandra said, “This has been the hardest thing ever.” She said her father had died in April, and a month later, her own son was clinging to life.
“It has brought us closer, to appreciate each other more,” she said, “It has brought our extended family closer for support.”
The situation has also been financially hard on the family. Alejandra and her husband both had been out of work due to the pandemic and had just begun to return to a normal schedule.
The family has been living in Omaha since Gabriel was admitted.
Alejandra said uncertainty surrounds the situation because not much is known about the disease. They don’t know if Gabriel will have the same reaction if he comes in contact with the virus again or if another virus could trigger a similar reaction.
The road won’t end when Gabriel is able to leave the hospital. He will have to undergo intense rehabilitation to regain his muscle mass, Alejandra said.
Gabriel will also have frequent followups in Omaha —every three months for the first year, every six months during the second year and annually afterward.
A recent COVID-19 test showed Gabriel tested negative for the virus.
Alejandra and her husband know the cost of the process, but said, “As long as our son is alive, we are OK with that.”
As to when Gabriel will be discharged, Alejandra said they still are not sure. She said his heart is doing better, but rehab will follow, and the family is not sure when they will return to Lexington.
To help with the expenses, the family created a GoFundMe account. So far 229 people have donated over $11,000 to the family.
“We don’t like asking for help, but we know that at this time we need the most help we can get,” Alejandra said. “It has helped us take care of maintaining our home, while living here in Omaha. We have gotten help with housing, but we also have to live here, so it’s still an expense. We have zero income from our jobs coming in.”
When asked about what she would tell other families, Alejandra said to take COVID-19 seriously.
She also said parents should listen to their gut, because they know their children better than anyone. She believes if she had hesitated to take Gabriel to the doctor on the Wednesday when his condition worsened, he might not be here today.
On the GoFundMe page, Alejandra asked for people to pray for Gabriel, saying this is one of the hardest things the 9-year-old has ever had to deal with, both physically and mentally.
