LINCOLN – Madison County reported a new case of COVID-19, which has been identified as community transmitted, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Saturday.
The person is a man in his 70s who currently resides at a long-term care facility in Norfolk. He is self-isolating. Community transmission is when people have COVID-19 but public health officials are unable to identify how or where they became infected: https://elvphd.org/.
A state Directed Health Measure will be issued and go into effect at 9 a.m. Sunday, for Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties, a press release said.
The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gosper and Platte counties Saturday.
The total statewide, DHHS said is 109. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
