The little ones of the North Platte Public School preschool classes enthusiastically embrace learning through alternative methods, but it is obvious they miss face-to-face contact with their teachers.
Monica Carter, a preschool teacher at Washington Elementary, and her fellow teachers at other schools have put together a program that allows the children to learn from home. Eighteen students are signed up with Carter for her class, and they picked up the first week’s packets Monday. Seesaw is a remote learning app the students and Carter will use to interact via video.
“Inside the packet there are different items,” Carter said. “We’re using the app Seesaw, so we did kind of an unpacking of the packet on the app so the kids can see kind of what to do with the activities that are in there.”
The theme for the first week is spring. Play-Doh was included in the packet.
“We gave them ideas like make a flower, make a caterpillar, which one is longer, which one is shorter,” Carter said. “We gave them talking points of things to do. Then we also had them take the Play-Doh and roll it out like a snake and make the letters of their name.”
Carter said she had 16 notifications waiting for her approval late Monday afternoon, indicating the students have adjusted well to online communication. The interaction is not in real time, but the students and Carter exchange videos.
“They’re really sweet,” Carter said. “Like one little boy just sent me a message that said, ‘I miss you, Mrs. Carter.’”
Using the Seesaw software, Carter sends her students questions.
“I’ll put like a question on there like ‘What’s the weather like today?’” Carter said. “And they’ll respond with ‘It’s really windy outside today.’”
Parents send the videos to Carter through Seesaw.
“It’s so good to hear their voices and to hear them using the language,” Carter said, “that language that we’ve been working with all year in the classroom.”
Laura Starostka, whose son Parker is in Carter’s class, said the program is a great resource. The Starostkas have three children, Parker, 4, Aiden, 3, and Trey, 6 months.
“My husband, Matt, picked up the packet and Parker was really excited,” Starostka said. “Mrs. Carter has really made it a big deal and really got the kids excited by posting a video.”
Washington Principal Harmoni Wagner greeted the kids in the Wildcat school mascot costume on Monday as they picked up their packets. “So it’s a school effort to keep the kids engaged,” Starostka said.
The instructions with the packet offer the parents a list of play activities.
“You can do those with your kids, and then an alphabet with all the letters was included as well,” Starostka said. “It’s fun, just the initial idea of it is really fun.”
She worked through some of the booklets with Parker, and they practiced writing his name and read stories together.
Starostka and her husband are both working from home, so structure is a challenge, she said.
“Obviously with a 4-year-old, the attention span is short,” Starostka said. “But we did a little bit (Monday) when we initially got the packet and went through the stuff.”
They worked on the packet throughout the day, “even just for 10 minutes,” Starostka said. “And after dinner we sat down and practiced writing his name. There’s a lot of freedom.”
Carter said the program is working well, but the loss of face-to-face contact is something she is learning to cope with
“Oh my gosh, I miss them terribly,” Carter said. “I ask, ‘Do you have anything you want to tell us,’ they’ll be like ‘I miss you. And I say, ‘I miss you too.’
“‘I love you, Mrs. Carter.’ ‘Yes, I love you too.’ It’s kind of heartbreaking to be on Zoom with them because you miss them so much.”
The teachers call the families weekly.
“I was talking to a little guy on the phone and he’s like, ‘you can come to my house.’” Carter said. “I said, honey, I’d love to,’” but she can’t.
