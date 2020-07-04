Diving into new things: Kids Klub director goes scuba diving to encourage her students

A world of adventure and exploration lie waiting for those who want to experience life, and North Platte Kids Klub Director Carrie Lienemann and her staff are putting walk to their talk about that.
Despite the shutdown due to COVID-19, Lienemann said that was not an excuse to sit in her office planning for the next school year. She decided to put the ideas into action herself to encourage her students to find fun things to do.
After overcoming her own fear and doing a zip line ride, Lienemann was motivated to try other adventures.
“(The zip line ride) was so much fun, and I told myself, you need to do things outside of the box more often,” Lienemann said. “If I’m encouraging our kiddos to try new things, then I certainly need to be able to do those things myself.”
Lienemann and two members of the Kids Klub staff participated in a scuba diving event. Delana Humpherys and Josie Erdman took the plunge with Lienemann.
“We decided that sitting in an office was not our thing,” Lienemann said. “We’re so busy and used to being out in the community in the summer.”
She said being forced to cancel the Kids Klub summer program didn’t mean they had to stop communicating and interacting with their students.
“We thought, what could we do that encourages people to be outside, active and stay busy, while still being able to stay away from each other at the same time,” Lienemann said.
During a marathon viewing of the “Star Wars” movies — having forced her husband to watch with her — Lienemann came up with the summer fun idea.
“He had never seen the movies,” Lienemann said. “I had an ‘Aha’ moment that we should call this the Kids Klub Fitness Force and do the T-shirts the same way ‘Stars Wars’ starts.”
Each of the movies begins with information about what is about to happen in that episode.
“So that’s how we did the back of our T-shirts that way, explaining the year of 2020 and the time of staying apart, the whole thing,” Lienemann said.
The back of the T-shirts states: “The year is 2020. It is a period of social distancing. Kids Klub is asking you to come together while remaining apart. You can explore our galaxy with your family and share your experiences online. Fitness & remaining active is our common goal.”
From that beginning, Lienemann and her staff came up with activities they could do and share with the kids who signed up online for the summer.
“We really want to show local activities and inspire people to get out and see what we have to offer,” Lienemann said. “I had no idea the diving opportunities existed here, and I’ve lived here my whole life.”
Deland Humpherys, master scuba diving instructor with Scuba Travels and Platte River Scuba Divers, took the three women out for a dive.
Being under the water at first was a little scary, Lienemann said.
“I was really breathing in and out hard,” Lienemann said. “But once you realize, ‘I can breathe under here’ and once I adjusted to that, it was amazing. You could see everything moving. You could see the rocks.”
The others went out farther than Lienemann, but she said she went far enough to have a great experience.
“Delana and Josie went out further than I and they saw a car that is down there and a toilet that had sunk to the bottom,” Lienemann said. “I didn’t realize how beautiful Hershey interstate lake is. It is gorgeous.”
Lienemann said she has asked the kids and their parents to send pictures of what they’re doing this summer.
“Everyone that sends me a picture, I throw it on our Facebook page and enter it into a weekly drawing,” Lienemann said. “Deland gave us two of these really nice snorkeling kits from his shop and we’ll give those away.”
The schedule of activities for Lienemann and her staff includes miniature golfing at Cody Go-Karts, swimming with Trudy Merritt at the North Platte Rec Center, Brody Lienemann teaching skateboarding skills and Jazzercise with Maddy Krebs.
“(Krebs) does a junior Jazzercise, so we’re going to give away an enrollment in those classes in one of our drawings,” Lienemann said. “In our final one, we’re going to take some of our staff and we’re going to go to Dusty Trails and tube the river.”
Lienemann said the idea came about to inspire Kids Klub families.
“We wanted to engage them and to let them know that we’re still here,” Lienemann said. “We may not be functioning in the same capacity that we’re used to, but we’re still here and we still care about our kids, we care about our community partners and we still want to be active in our community.”
Each year before 2020, Kids Klub received a Kids Nation grant that is used to buy 175 pairs of shoes. This year the grant totaled $1,000.
“We buy them for all of kids who train all summer and run the 5K,” Lienemann said. “This year, we’re going to draw names out of the kids who are participating (in the virtual) program and 20 kiddos are going to get to go to the Sports Shoppe and pick out school shoes.”
The North Platte Public Schools KIDS Klub Facebook page has photos and videos of the summer fun, as well as information on how to get in on the drawings.
