Don Kurre joins Brad Garrick in race for Ward 3 North Platte City Council seat

A second former North Platte city councilman will attempt a city government comeback in this year’s election. Don Kurre has filed for the open Ward 3 seat.
Kurre, 69, 1110 W. Third St., on Wednesday joined first-time candidate Brad Garrick in seeking to succeed mayoral candidate Andrew Lee.
The recently retired coordinator of Lincoln County Citizen Advocacy represented the central North Platte ward from 2006 to 2010, serving as council president in 2009.
He beat Bob Mark to win his single term but lost four years later to Jim Carman, who remains Ward 3’s other council member.
Kurre’s four-year council tenure coincided with the single term of former Ward 4 Councilman Larry Lee Britton, who recently entered the five-candidate mayor’s race.
Kurre’s entry leaves only appointed Ward 1 Councilman Jim Backenstose without an opponent for one of the four open council seats. Any additional candidates must file by 5 p.m. Monday.
Kurre, president of Noon Rotary Club No. 1496, came to town in 1985 as North Platte-based religious education director for the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island. He held that post for 30 years.
“I really like North Platte,” he said Thursday. “I think North Platte’s got some good people here, and I’ve just got a little (more) time to work on things.”
Kurre said he’s excited about and hopes to help further the transformation of North Platte’s historic downtown, which lies within his ward.
“And there’s some young people coming back and some staying, which really speaks well for our community,” he said.
To keep that momentum going, he added, “we need to get all the elements of the community to work together to move us.”
With a new mayor and new city administrator assured by year’s end, Kurre said, city government should move to set defined priorities in how it spends its money.
“I think the city needs a clear five-year plan, which I don’t believe we have,” he said.
Given the projected new residential and commercial developments near Iron Eagle Golf Course, “I think it’s too soon to pull the plug” on city ownership, Kurre said.
But he added that the city should work to make Iron Eagle “as self-sustaining” as we can over the next two years.
If that fails, “I think we need to figure out how to somebody else to take over.”
Kurre and his wife, Imo, have three grown children and three grandchildren.
