Donuts for a cause: People line up for Hurts and to help NPHS freshman

Cynthia Wilkening (black jacket) heads the line of people waiting for the Hurts Donut Co. “Emergency Donut Vehicle” to make an appearance on Wednesday morning at Centennial Park. Wilkening arrived at the parking lot at 7:30 a.m. as she volunteered to pick up two dozen doughnuts for herself and co-workers at the McDonald’s in North Platte. The line was approaching 100 people deep by 11 a.m. — an hour before the Hurts vehicle arrived with 500 dozen doughnuts and maple bacon long johns. The appearance was a fundraiser for North Platte High School freshman Daniel Shea, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer this winter.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

