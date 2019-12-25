Doris and Doug Howard have acquired an impressive Christmas village, but this might be the village's last year

Walk into the home of Doug and Doris Howard at the end of a cul-de-sac on Erma Avenue in North Platte, and it’s clear to see the couple’s holiday spirit.
There are numerous Christmas trees and wreaths and garland displayed throughout the house, a string of multicolor icicle lights hanging from an archway entrance into the kitchen and a row of teddy bears decked out in holiday gear sitting on the floor of one room.
In addition, Doug said the house exterior normally is decorated in the manner of Clark Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” but it is toned down this year.
Then there is the can’t-miss Christmas village that the couple has set up in their household for more than a decade. Actually, it is more like a sprawling Christmas metropolis of houses, farms, buildings and accessories — one that is placed along two walls in their front room and extends into the kitchen and living room as well.
The couple’s collection started in earnest about 15 years ago with a white and silver church piece that they purchased at Menards.
It grew to about 320 pieces at its height over the years — including a handful of ones by artist Thomas Kinkade — but its placement in the Howards’ house appears to be over.
The couple sold or gave away about 80 items last year and they plan to shed the rest of the collection after this holiday season except for of a few of their favorite pieces. Certain parts of the collection will be given to family members and the rest will be sold off.
“I just didn’t enjoy it this year,” Doris said of the setup, which began the first week of October and ended right around Thanksgiving. “It was too much work (to set up), it’s too much work to store it. (Doug) would like to have back the part of the garage where we store (the pieces). I’m just done carrying it in (to the house).”
So it’s over for sure?
“It’s time. This is the last year,” Doris said, “unless, of course, I change my mind.”
The main section of the collection is set in an L-shape formation along two walls in the main room of the house as you walk through the front door. The houses, stores, buildings and accessories are situated in four rows — set on a base of plywood and sawhorses. Sheets of white fabric cover the plywood. and strings of lights wind through the wood. Cotton is strategically placed throughout the set for the appearance of snow in the village.
The entire collection used to be situated in the front room and took two more rows. This year, however, the couple moved a rural farm scene into the living room and an amusement park — which showcases a carousel and a Ferris wheel — and a Santa Claus workshop and seaport village scene into the kitchen area.
“You tell people, ‘Come over and see the village,’ but they don’t really realize what they will see,” Doris said. “They might think it’s just 10 pieces on a dinette table or whatever. Some are almost shocked when they come in the door and see it is as big or as detailed as it is.”
The couple picked up most of the collection at auctions or garage sales over the past decade and half but also annually purchased two set pieces. They went to an auction at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds a few years back and came away with a lot that consisted of 50 pieces.
“I tried to figure the value (of the collection),” Doug said. “If you took the original retail value (of the pieces) it’s right around $10,000. But nobody ever paid that to start with. A lot of these we got out of auctions and stuff like that.”
The buildings are just part of the collection. There are miniature trees, cars and vehicles and figures spread throughout the villages and scenes. A sledding hill with a number of figures is set up in one scene in the couple’s main room.
For the seaport scene in the kitchen, Doris lined the shelves where the houses and buildings sit with sand from the couple’s vacation to Fort Myers, Florida, along with some shells from the beach. A photo of her father fishing in the Poudre River also sits on the shelf.
The farm scene in the living room is a nod to Doris’ growing up in rural Maxwell, and there are two miniature Hereford cattle in one pen that belonged to her grandfather.
Doris said there is the constant temptation to move figures, vehicles and other accessories around in each set. Or to rearrange it overall.
“I probably tore this one up about five times,” Doris said of the farm scene, laughing. “(Doug) finally threatened to throw it out if I tore it up again. But you are never really done. You always want to move things around.”
Doug credited his wife for the design of the display.
“It’s all her. I just kind of sit back in a chair and say, ‘Yeah, that looks good,’” he said with a laugh.
Yet his sentiment of the work is sincere.
“It definitely puts you in the Christmas spirit,” Doug said.
