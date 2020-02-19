Downtown ‘bricks’ work all set to go; City Council OKs TIF for apartment-commercial project

With its approval of Quality Growth Fund help Tuesday night, the North Platte City Council gave its last green light for 2020’s big push in downtown renovations.
The Council separately cleared the way for a mixed apartment-commercial project at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard by granting an initial $1.6 million in tax increment financing.
Up to $500,000 in QGF’s dedicated city sales taxes will be available to reimburse the Downtown Merchants Association’s costs as it carries out its streetscape plan for the rebranded “Canteen District.”
The group’s “street and above” work, focusing on North Dewey Street but radiating through downtown, will be coordinated with “street and below” work by Paulsen Inc. and Municipal Light & Water crews.
The council Jan. 21 awarded Paulsen a $2.81 million contract to remove and reset six blocks of paving bricks, rebuild curbs and sidewalks and replace aged water and sewer lines in downtown’s six-square-block heart.
ML&W will install decorative light poles to coordinate with the merchants’ plan for greenery, two metal “Canteen District” arches, translucent roofs over two alleys, LED “festoon lighting” and other items.
The city’s QGF Citizens Review Committee Feb. 4 endorsed the Downtown Merchants Association’s request, originally estimated to cost $750,000 but slashed by one-third as bids began coming in.
Association board members Alan Hirschfeld and Tanner Pettera said costs should drop well below $500,000 if supports from existing metal alley roofs can be reused.
The group will use $30,000 it saved for beautification as matching funds for grants that can further reduce its need for QGF funds, they said.
Councilman Ed Rieker asked for details about the festoon lighting and alley roofs, noting problems with transients sleeping under the roofs and some merchants’ worries that festoon lighting won’t outlast high winds.
Hirschfeld said the translucent roofs, reinforced by the festoon lighting, should brighten alleys and discourage transients so people feel comfortable walking through them to and from parking lots.
All items used to carry out the streetscape plan will be “commercial grade,” including the programmable festoon lighting, Hirschfeld told Rieker.
“We won’t be putting up lights that will be dangling in a couple of years,” he said.
Council President Jim Nisley successfully moved to require the downtown group to determine exact costs and gain the city engineer’s approval of specifications for items before they’re purchased.
Rieker said Nisley’s motion would satisfy his concerns, while Hirschfeld noted that the QGF committee’s approval requires his group to report to that committee as well.
No one spoke against the West A and Lakeview project’s TIF request at a public hearing following the Quality Growth Fund discussion.
Council members voted 7-1, with Rieker opposed, to approve a redevelopment plan envisioning 160 apartment units in “eight-plexes” and four “neighborhood commercial” lots along the two streets.
DP Development Inc. of Omaha will build the project in two stages on the western 20.3 acres of a long-vacant 62-acre tract north and east of West A and Lakeview.
The initial $1.6 million TIF request, tied to the first stage, would enable DP to gradually recover most of its estimated $2.04 million in eligible infrastructure costs.
After the commercial lots are developed and the first 80 units rented, DP will return to the city for approval of $1.3 million in “workforce housing” TIF assistance to build the other 80 units.
The council’s action clears the way for the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority to negotiate a final TIF contract with DP. CRA members endorsed the plan Feb. 7.
Building in two stages means the estimated $9.5 million first stage will come fully onto local property tax rolls before the second stage’s eventual TIF costs are paid off, CRA attorney Mike Bacon said.
» Approved the city’s 2020 one- and six-year road plan, highlighted by the downtown street work, North Lakeview Boulevard widening linked to DP’s project and two other projects already in the pipeline.
» Agreed to let the Fire Department apply for federal funds to replace outdated portable and handheld radios.
The city would only have to pay 10% of the $400,600 replacement cost if it gets an Assistance to Firefighters Program grant, Fire Chief Dennis Thompson said.
But because the radios’ supplier won’t service them after next fall, the department will have to replace the radios even without the grant, Thompson said.
