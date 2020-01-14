BRULE — A home in Brule is considered uninhabitable after it was damaged by a fire early Sunday.
Brule Fire Chief Lonnie Olson said an unattended candle was responsible for the blaze, which started in the living room and spread throughout the structure.
Olson said the lone occupant of the house at 915 Maple St. contacted the authorities at 2:53 a.m. Sunday.
Fire crews from Brule, Keystone, Lemoyne, Paxton and Ogallala all responded to the fire that destroyed the house.
“By the time we got there on the scene (the house) was totally engulfed,” said Olson, who added that fire crews spent about three hours fighting and cleaning up after the blaze.
Rachel Lipker, executive director of the Kansas/Nebraska and Southwest Iowa region for American Red Cross, said the organization is helping to meet the woman’s immediate needs.
Lipker said in a media release Monday that Red Cross caseworkers will also assist the woman on a longer-term recovery plan over the next few days.
