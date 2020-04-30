As in the rest of Nebraska, surging mail-in ballot requests due to COVID-19 could spark a record primary election turnout in Lincoln County.
Eligible voters have until 6 p.m. Friday to ensure forms to register to vote or request mail-in ballots arrive at the North Platte courthouse, said County Clerk Becky Rossell.
If they choose the latter, they’d join 8,688 county voters who had asked for and received mail-in primary ballots as the week began, said Rossell, who also serves as county election commissioner.
Her office by then had received 4,985 completed mail-in ballots, representing 57.4% of those sent out to that point.
In-person early voting has been suspended for the primary due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rossell said.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen said 450,000 mail-in ballots had been sent out as of Monday, a figure dwarfing the all-time actual turnout of 313,468 for Nebraska’s 1972 primary.
If every ballot already mailed out is filled out and returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, it would ensure Lincoln County’s heaviest primary voter turnout since 2006, according to figures kept by Rossell’s office.
Whether the county also surpasses its half-century primary record turnout of 11,478 in 1992 depends on how many vote in person or turn in mail-in requests this week and return them by May 12.
Rossell said the county dropbox in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot at Third and Jeffers streets best ensures completed election forms and ballots reach her office in time. It also doesn’t require postage.
With all the other county offices also encouraging use of the dropbox during the COVID-19 crisis, she said, her staff is emptying the dropbox five or six times a day.
Rossell said she’s fielded questions about whether the dropbox — which the county has offered for years — would remain after the COVID-19 threat fades.
“People were saying, ‘Are you going to keep it? It was so nice not having to go through security,’” she said.
In other notable primary election matters:
» While North Platte will still have only two in-person polling places May 12, some voters south of the Union Pacific tracks will have to cross them to cast live ballots on the north side.
Rossell said the Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St., will host in-person voting for residents of Hall Precinct and those who normally vote at the church, the Salvation Army or the North Platte Senior Center.
All other North Platte precincts will be based at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. All other rural precincts in the county will use their usual polling places, Rossell said.
» Registered independents who requested mail-in ballots but also want to vote in congressional primaries must contact Rossell’s office by the 6 p.m. Friday deadline, she said.
A little-noticed state law allows independents to vote in Republican, Democratic or Libertarian primaries for the Senate and House of Representatives — at a minimum — by asking for that ballot at their polling place.
The latter two parties allow nonpartisan voters to ask for and vote complete ballots for their parties, said Assistant Secretary of State Cindi Allen. The Nebraska Republican Party does not, she said.
The state’s mail-in ballot request forms have never allowed independent voters to ask that the special ballot be sent to them, Rossell said.
But even if they’ve already asked for and received their mail-in ballots, independents may request to receive one for the party they prefer by emailing election@co.lincoln.ne.us, calling the clerk’s office at 308-534-4350, ext. 4111, or dropping a note in the county dropbox.
As with the main mail-in ballot, the voter must put the special ballot in his or her official envelope and sign the envelope where indicated for his or her votes to be counted, Rossell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.