The first part of North Platte’s downtown “bricks” street renovations was completed Tuesday, when the intersection of East Sixth and Chestnut streets reopened to traffic.
City crews removed the barricades from the new all-concrete intersection, which had been posted since Feb. 24 just south of The Telegraph’s offices.
Paulsen Inc. workers were continuing to rebuild East Sixth between Chestnut and Jeffers, the first three of six blocks being redone and updated in the $2.81 million project.
About one block’s worth of new concrete parking strips has been completed on both sides of the street between Chestnut and Bailey Avenue. The street’s 1916 bricks will be reset in between.
New water and storm sewer lines have been completed along the three-block stretch. The same infrastructure and street work is planned for three additional blocks on East Fifth and North Dewey streets.
