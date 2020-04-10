Easter cheer and a meal

The Easter Bunny and his helper showed up early Thursday morning at Madison Middle School in North Platte for the food distribution for students. The line was constant but waiting was minimal as the volunteers disbursed the food items to patrons. The Easter Bunny offered a treat to each child in the cars to help brighten their day.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

