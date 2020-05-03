Voters in North Platte’s City Council Ward 4 will choose two of three current candidates May 12 to advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Incumbent Lawrence Ostendorf is seeking a second four-year term against first-time challenger Mark Woods and former council and mayoral candidate Tracy Martinez.
Ward 4 covers all of North Platte north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, plus the city’s downtown area and some neighborhoods immediately south of the tracks.
This year’s races for open council seats in Wards 1, 2 and 3 won’t appear on the primary ballot. Each race has two candidates, both of whom automatically advance to the general election.
The Ward 4 candidates were asked questions that The Telegraph also posed to the city’s mayoral candidates in an April 17 virtual mayoral forum. The candidates’ written responses have been edited for grammar, punctuation, newspaper style, space and clarity.
1. What are your strengths that you believe make you the best candidate for this office?
» Lawrence Ostendorf: Since being on the City Council, I have made a point to always be available to my constituents. I encourage people to talk to me, and I think it is very important to listen to what they have to say so that they know they are part of the decision-making process.
Through my career in management with Union Pacific, I developed problem-solving skills that continue to be one of my strong suits not only on the City Council but also in my capacity as a guardian and conservator for 12 incapacitated nursing home residents.
» Mark Woods: I am an independent thinker. I have been self-employed and run my own businesses most of my working life. I love North Platte, and I want to see it flourish.
I am a quick learner. When I decide to do something, I go all out and devote myself to it. I will work with the other council members, and I will listen to the citizens and merge their interests and concerns with what is good to grow our city.
» Tracy Martinez: Being a lifelong resident of the “north side,” I listen to the voters and agree we need improvements and the residents need to be heard by the city Council. ...
We do not need others to move to North Platte and tell us we are doing it all wrong and then they move away. We have been trying to change the north side, but our council members do not listen to our needs. ...
We blow tax dollars on housing and park studies to no avail. The city thinks we are here just to pay taxes.
2. In your opinion, what are the main functions of city government? Are there particular services you believe that the city should provide or that it could do a better job in delivering?
» Woods: I think the main functions should be police and fire protection services, efficient and economical delivery of utilities, maintenance and upkeep of roads and other infrastructure, public transportation, library services and parks.
Through my interactions with city services over the years, I am of the opinion overall that North Platte does a good job. ... (But) from attending meetings and talking to people, I have become aware of a feeling of distrust of the council and a feeling that the city does not take into consideration the ideas and concerns of the average citizen.
In Ward 4 especially, there is a sense that we are left out of the mix in regard to economic development. If elected, I will strive to bring the concerns of north-side voters to the council.
» Martinez: To listen to the needs of the 4th Ward. The rest of North Platte gets new streets, gutters and repairs, but no one wants to waste time to improve the north side. ...
It is the council’s job to control the North Platte Police Department. ... We need a retired Air Force military police colonel to clean up the department. We need to break the “blue wall of silence.”
» Ostendorf: The main function of city government is to provide police and fire protection, adequate infrastructure and parks and recreation.
Code enforcement of rental properties has long been an issue that recently is beginning to be addressed. As an owner of 11 rentals, I welcome an inspection and feel that any landlord should be willing to live in a unit he charges rent for.
3. What role should the city play in economic development?
» Martinez: As much as the voter wants jobs and improvements, we cannot improve anything until the council gets off their hands. We cannot get a public hearing for the north side.
Our current council members only work for south-side improvements. Look at the best the north side gets. There’s yellow paint on the curbs at the corners, but they ran out of paint to finish.
» Ostendorf: The mayor and the city should work hand in hand with the North Platte Chamber & Development Corp. to actively seek out and communicate with businesses potentially interested in North Platte.
We have started this ball rolling with the downtown redevelopment, the welcoming of Chief Industries’ current and planned developments and the new housing developments aimed at attracting young professionals. It is vital that we keep this momentum going.
I was one of four council members hand-picked by the mayor to interview candidates to be Jim Hawks’ successor as city administrator. ... While Jim is going to be missed, Matthew Kibbon’s experience in economic development will help to ensure continued growth.
» Woods: I believe that the mayor and City Council should do everything possible to facilitate new and existing business growth. In my limited dealings with city ordinances and rules, I see that this is not always the case.
I do not think facilitating new business necessarily requires giving them our tax dollars. We give the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. tax dollars to do this development.
If elected, my focus will be to study all the groups in this process, work with the other council members and find ways for the development process to be more successful.
4. What is your position on the future of Iron Eagle Golf Course and whether the city should retain ownership and management?
» Ostendorf: Iron Eagle has attracted numerous businesses along the Interstate 80 corridor, including a housing development and three new hotels.
The Glenn Chase family’s original purpose in donating the land for Iron Eagle was to allow anyone who wanted to play golf without the burden of a country club membership. It was not set up to be a moneymaker.
We recently found out that we can sell it. The question is: Who would be willing to buy it? My position is that if we do sell it, we will be losing an important public recreation facility. If we don’t sell it and we just stop maintaining it, nobody will want to buy it and it will turn into an even bigger problem.
» Woods: My position is to sell it as soon as possible.
» Martinez: We need our tax dollars back. ... Longtime residents know we voted against it at one point (a previous golf proposal in 1990) and never really wanted Iron Eagle. ...
We wasted our tax dollars on that swamp so the “real owners” could develop their “swamp” homes and hotels and get tax breaks to make millions off the taxpayer. ...
The powers that be “disregarded” the outcome of a vote of the people. We could have paved every gravel road and built new parks with the cash we’ve wasted in the last 30 years.
5. North Platte residents, no less than other Nebraskans, want property tax relief. The city, however, collects more in sales taxes than property taxes, according to the latest audit. What’s the best way to keep property tax burdens as light as possible while providing needed services?
» Woods: I believe the answer to property tax relief is through jobs and growth. That will bring in more sales taxes and create a larger property tax base.
I also think we should explore expanding the city’s occupation taxes. All city budgets should be looked at for possible savings and ways to be more efficient.
» Martinez: It’s about Iron Eagle Golf Course, stupid. That is where we pour our taxes down the South Platte River.
It is also time we bring Indian Hills and the lake (Maloney) into the city limits. It would fit all state requirements, and we could drop in sewer and water mains to connect to West State Farm Road. That is why we put the sewer main out there.
We would add those people back to our (property) tax base. Lincoln County did not lose population. Everyone who could moved out of North Platte.
» Ostendorf: Sales tax is the most fair tax that there is. We should look into the tax system of Kearney for ways to increase taxes paid by people who visit North Platte.
With regard to property tax, it is vital that we keep the momentum of new housing developments going. In order to attract businesses, we must have adequate housing. The more housing we have, the more the tax burden is spread out among more people.
Housing is the key to not only property tax relief but also the entire future of our community.
6. What is your vision for North Platte’s future?
» Martinez: North Platte needs to start developing the land east of the airport on the way to Maxwell. Large airports have congestion and land shortage. We need to start building to create an air-cargo infrastructure. ...
We could entice large air carriers and large warehouses that would create new jobs for our children and residents. We cannot keep residents in North Platte if we don’t have jobs.
I would rather build large buildings ready to go for new companies than to waste tax dollars on “swamp Iron Eagle.” We need to go into the industrial park and raise large buildings that are ready to move in now, not in two years.
» Ostendorf: I am a firm believer that North Platte’s future is bright. We are getting more and more housing that is attractive to young professionals. We have good, strong people in city government who have established some goals and are working toward making our community better all the time.
» Woods: I see North Platte as a vibrant, growing city. There would be businesses of all kinds, manufacturing, assembly plants, technology businesses, value-added agricultural products, a thriving construction business, sports tourism and private recreational opportunities like ice skating and roller skating, a venue for concerts and other entertainment events. Anything you can imagine is possible.
Last, but not least, is a Red Lobster for my wife.
